Girls tennis: Cards take down Rocori for ninth-straight win

Alexandria's Jamie Lanoue reaches out for a ball during her second singles match against Willmar on Sept. 1 in Alexandria. Lanoue won in straight sets to help the Cardinals remain unbeaten in a 5-2 win over Rocori this past Tuesday. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria girls tennis team won its ninth match to remain unbeaten on the year with a 5-2 victory at home over Rocori on Tuesday.

"It was an ugly win and it wasn't our best outing, but Rocori has a tough team and our girls had to work at every spot to be successful," head coach Dave Ronning said. "Thursday we face the No. 1 team in the state, St. Cloud Tech, and we look forward to the challenge."

The Cardinals (9-0, 3-0 Central Lakes) won two of the three doubles positions with Kaity Peterson and Mariah Wegner 6-3, 6-2 and Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier in three sets to remain unbeaten at the second slot, while claiming three out of four in the singles lineup.

"Kim Snell kept her season unblemished with her ninth-straight win at that [third] spot in the singles lineup," Ronning said. "Kaity and Mariah started a bit slow, but they started dominating the net and overpowered their opponents to win at first doubles. Taylor and Laura also started slow, but came back from 3-4 to win the next three games and the first set before they were dominated in the second set 3-6. The third set was a new match, as the duo started well and never looked back, winning 6-2 and the team point."

Jamie Lanoue won in straight sets at second singles, while Alli Prestby also won with a pair of 6-1 sets after suffering a loss against Willmar last week.

MATCH SUMMARY

Alexandria 5 Rocori 2

SINGLES — No. 1 — Brynn Sauer (R) def. Ellie Ronning, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Amy Bertram, 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Abby Kaluza, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Prestby (A) won 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Wegner (A) def. Haily Torborg/Carly Reitmeier, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Grace Schneider/Amanda Molitor, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; No. 3 — Amanda Schroden/Drew Jokela (R) def. Madison Ressemann/Brianna Holm