Racing: Shaw goes back-to-back in night two of NLRA special

Don Shaw put a cap on his great season at Viking Speedway on Sunday night, as he raced to his second-straight WISSOTA NLRA Late Model feature win. Shaw used a late-race pass on leader Dustin Strand in order to claim the win and complete the weekend sweep. Other drivers who visited victory lane on the second night of the Labor Day Double Dip Special included Zach Johnson in the Modifieds, Eric Martini in the Super Stocks, Tim Johnson in the Street Stocks, Jeremy Nelson in the Midwest Modifieds and Jesse Waldorf, who completed the weekend sweep in the Pure Stocks.

LATE MODELS

A field of 23 late models rumbled to the track for their 25-lap feature. Dustin Strand and Don Shaw sat on row one and Strand wasted no time putting his machine on the low side of the track as he moved to the lead. Shaw settled into second behind him, while Corey Nelson moved into the No. 3 spot. Back in traffic, Brad Seng and Zach Johnson moved to the middle groove of the track in an effort to reel in the leaders. As the laps ticked down, the leaders soon found themselves in lap traffic, which caused Strand and Shaw to change lines in an effort to get through.

Near the midway point, Seng raced past Nelson into third and began to chase down Strand and Shaw. A caution would fly over the event when Scott Lehn's machine lost power in turn three. This put Shaw and Seng on Strand's back bumper for the restart. With the green back out, Strand pulled away from Shaw and Seng, with the duo battling for the second spot. With two laps remaining, Shaw found himself back on Strand's back bumper as the cars rocketed down the back chute. As Strand entered turn three, he pushed up the track and Shaw roared by on the inside into the lead. Shaw would go on to lead the final circuit to complete the weekend sweep. Strand settled for second, Seng third, Johnson fourth and Nelson ended up in the No. 5 spot.

MODIFIEDS

Eighteen modifieds took to the track for the 20-lap feature. Brian Haben and Cody Skytland sat on row one and Haben quickly moved to the lead, with Skytland coming under heavy pressure from Zach Johnson in a battle for second. A multi-car incident brought out the red flag in the first lap, causing Dusty Bitzan to roll in turn three. Bitzan emerged from the car uninjured and the field was lined back up with 20 laps still on the board. Haben raced back out to a comfortable lead with Johnson moving into second just a couple of laps into the event. With most drivers using the middle or bottom of the track, Johnson found the high groove and raced up to challenge Haben for the lead. Johnson moved to the lead on lap seven with a high-side pass in turn four. From there, it was all Johnson as he cruised to the win. Haben was second, Skytland third, Seth Brede fourth and Jason Thoennes rounded out the top five.

SUPER STOCKS

Sixteen super stocks moved onto the speedway with Matt Fester and Jon Stepan leading the field to the green. Stepan jumped to the early lead with Jeff Crouse, Tim Johnson, Cory Tammen and Eric Martini battling behind him. Johnson was able to move into second early on, while Martini moved into third ahead of Crouse. With Stepan holding a nice advantage over Johnson, all eyes were on 11th-starting Matt Miller and 15th-starter Don Shaw, as the duo began to work their way through the field. With seven laps left, Johnson raced up alongside of Stepan in turn one and completed the pass as the leaders exited turn two. Johnson then began to build up a nice lead over Stepan, who was locked in a battle with Crouse and Martini for second. With only five laps remaining, Johnson slowed on the back chute and pulled to the infield, ending his night. This put Martini in the lead, as he claimed his first Viking Speedway win of the season in his first visit to the track. Miller raced up to finish second, Shaw third, Stepan fourth and Trevor Saurer fifth.

STREET STOCKS

Tim Johnson and Justin Vogel manned the front row of the 15-car street stock feature. Johnson wasted no time jumping to the lead, with wild racing action behind him. Vogel found himself in a nice battle with Brett Miller, Durand Peterson, Andrew Bangsund and Mark Blom shortly after. With only a handful of laps remaining, Blom worked to the outside of Bangsund and moved into second, but out front it was all Johnson, as he rolled to the win. Blom was second, Peterson third, Bangsund fourth and Miller rounded out the top five.

MIDWEST MODIFIEDS

Nick Bruder and Ron Saurer sat on the front row for the 22-car midwest modified feature. With the green flag out, Jeremy Nelson jumped to the low side of the track and blasted to the lead as the cars entered turn three of the opening circuit. Behind Nelson, a nice battle shaped up with Shawn Fernkes, Saurer, Jason Hoffman and Brock Gronwold. The aforementioned four drivers and Bruder raced all over the high-banked speedway in an effort to find a groove to reel in Nelson. A mid-race caution would fly over the speedway for Bruder, who suffered a mechanical issue on the front chute, and gave Saurer and Fernkes a shot at Nelson. On the restart, Nelson jumped out to a big lead as Saurer moved into second. With the laps ticking down, Nelson maintained control as he raced to the win, his second of the season in two trips to Viking. Saurer was second, Hoffman third, Gronwold fourth and Fernkes was fifth.

PURE STOCKS

In the non-WISSOTA division, seven pure stocks took to the track for the eight-lap event. Tanner Horn jumped to the early lead with Jesse Waldorf hot on his heels. With two laps remaining, Waldorf worked to the inside of Horn in turn one and raced to the lead as the duo exited turn two. Waldorf would go on to claim the win, his fourth consecutive, as Dustin Karl took second, Horn third, Megan Arvidson fourth and Rick Hasse fifth.

The board of directors at the speedway would like to thank everyone who supported the track throughout the 2016 season. With the racing season coming to a close, the speedway will host its second annual Fall Demolition Derby on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. For updates on the track in the offseason, visit www.vikingspeedway.net.

FEATURE RACE SUMMARY

LATE MODELS — Don Shaw, Dustin Strand, Brad Seng, Zach Johnson, Corey Nelson, Shane Edginton, Cole Schill, Mike Balcaen, Shawn Meyer, Matt Smith, Greg Meyer, Rick Schroeder, Casey Meyer, Steffan Snare, Jeff Hapala, Clarence Washburn, Jon Samuelson, Scott Lehn, Tom Corcoran, Matt Aukland, Dave Smith, Rick Nelson, Ryan Corbett

MODIFIEDS — Zach Johnson, Brian Haben, Cody Skytland, Seth Brede, Jason Thoennes, Brady Gerdes, Shaun Peterson, Bob Gierke, Brett Hoium, Jake Wildman, Don Eischesn, Troy Berends, Mike Storck, Tim Johnson, Peter Loecken, Josh Thoennes, Dusty Bitzan, Jason Blascyk

SUPER STOCKS — Eric Martini, Matt Miller, Don Shaw, Jon Stepan, Trevor Saurer, Al Cleveland, Cory Tammen, Jeff Crouse, Tyler Vanderby, Jeff Kluver, Chris Lynch, Matt Fester, Derek Quinn, Ryan Flaten, Tim Johnson, Jeremy Tyson

STREET STOCKS — Tim Johnson, Mark Blom, Durand Peterson, Andrew Bangsund, Brett Miller, Bryan Crandall, Scott Huston, Derek Rieck, Dylan Arndt, Ryan Nelson, Justin Vogel, Craig Gardner, Russell Carlson, Travis Scott, Justin Tammen

MIDWEST MODIFIEDS — Jeremy Nelson, Ron Saurer, Jason Hoffman, Brock Gronwold, Shawn Fernkes, Josh Muzik, Tim Ims, Corey Storck, Jon Stepan, Shawn Olson, Abby Gierke, Matt Thoennes, Sam Zender, Jamie Thorstad, McKenzie Gerdes, Blake Boelens, Brandon Dolman, Chad VanOverbeke, Josh Backman, Jason Thimmesh, Zach Benson, Nick Bruder

PURE STOCKS — Jesse Waldorf, Dustin Karl, Tanner Horn, Megan Arvidson, Rick Hasse, Eric Gardner, Brock Volker