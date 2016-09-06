Shaw held off a hard charging Zach Johnson for the win, while other winning drivers included Brady Gerdes in the Modifieds, Tim Johnson in the Super Stocks, Justin Tammen in the Street Stocks and Justin Froemming in the Midwest Modifieds. Jesse Waldorf also held off Dustin Karl for the Pure Stock win in non-WISSOTA support action.

LATE MODELS

Twenty-three late models rumbled to the track for their 25-lap feature. Rick Schroeder and Zach Johnson manned the front row and with the green in the air, Don Shaw snuck to the lowside of the speedway and blasted into the lead as the leaders took off down the back chute. With Shaw and Johnson battling at the front of the field, Brad Seng, Dustin Strand and Corey Nelson were locked in a battle for third. After several laps, Seng was able to clear himself of the group and raced off in an effort to reel in Shaw and Johnson. The leaders then entered lap traffic and Johnson looked for an opportunity to get past Shaw. Each time Johnson would get even with Shaw, the latter would power back and maintained the lead. Shaw went on for the win, Johnson was second, Seng third, Nelson fourth and Strand was fifth.

MODIFIEDS

Josh Thoennes and Brady Gerdes paced the modified feature to the green. Thoennes, fresh off his win last week, raced to the early advantage with Gerdes in tow. Back in traffic, Cody Skytland and Zach Johnson were starting to make their move toward the front. A handful of laps in, Gerdes moved to the lowside of the track in turns one and two and raced to the lead. The final restart of the event put Skytland on Gerdes' back bumper. With the green back out, Gerdes once again moved to the low side in turn one and held Skytland at bay. Gerdes went on for the win, Skytland was second, Johnson third, Jason Thoennes fourth and Tim Johnson rounded out the top five.

SUPER STOCKS

Ben Wolden and Don Shaw led a nice field of 18 super stocks to the green. Shaw used his outside starting spot to jump into the lead, with Wolden quickly coming under pressure from Jeff Crouse and Tim Johnson. Johnson moved into second only a few laps in and quickly tracked down Shaw. After a nice battle, Shaw's machine slowed coming down the front stretch, bringing out the yellow and putting Johnson in the lead. With the green back out, Crouse moved his way into second after a battle with Trevor Saurer and set his sights on Johnson. A couple of late race cautions bunched the field back up and each time, Johnson fought off Crouse and then cruised to the win. Crouse was second, Saurer third, Wolden fourth and Jason Cook was fifth.

STREET STOCKS

Alexandria's Brett Miller and North Dakotan Royce Jawaski sat on row one of the street stock feature. Miller moved into the early lead with a packed scene behind him, as everyone looked for the fastest racing groove. On lap two, Tim Johnson roared to the bottom of the track and raced ahead of Miller and Justin Tammen into the lead. Tammen moved into second several laps later and raced up to challenge Johnson for the lead. With five laps to go, Johnson suddenly pulled into the back pit with a mechanical issue, ending his night. This gave the lead back to Tammen, as he cruised to the win. Justin Vogel was second, Miller third, Jawaski fourth, and Ryan Nelson fifth.

MIDWEST MODIFIEDS

McKenzie Gerdes and Ryan McCleary sat on row one for the midwest modified feature. Gerdes moved into the lead as the leaders finished up lap one. As Gerdes entered turn one on the second lap, Justin Froemming stormed to the inside and raced into the lead with Gerdes in second. Froemming continued to hit his marks to add to his lead, while Jason Hoffman, Corey Storck and Ron Saurer battled for position. Back up front, it was all Froemming, as he raced to the win. Hoffman was second, Storck third, Saurer fourth and Blake Boelens rounded out the top five after starting in the No. 16 spot.

PURE STOCKS

In the pure stocks' class, Jesse Waldorf fought off several charges by Dustin Karl for the win. Karl was second, Richard Haase third, Eric Gardner fourth and Megan Arvidson was fifth.

FEATURE RACE SUMMARY

LATE MODELS — Don Shaw, Zach Johnson, Brad Seng, Corey Nelson, Dustin Strand, Rick Schroeder, Shawn Meyer, Steffen Snare, Mike Balcaen, Shane Edginton, Cole Schill, Dave Smith, Shawn Kirwin, Matt Aukland, Rick Nelson, Casey Meyer, Jeff Hapala, Tom Corcoran, Ryan Corbett, Greg Meyer, Scott Lehn, Clarence Washburn, Matt Smith

MODIFIEDS — Brady Gerdes, Cody Skytland, Zach Johnson, Jason Thoennes, Tim Johnson, Troy Berends, Seth Brede, Don Eischens, Shaun Peterson, Josh Thoennes, Chris Wolden, Brett Hoium, Dusty Bitzan, Chris Mensen, Danny Bayer, Jake Wildman, Brian Haben, Bob Gierke, Mike Storck, Jason Blascyk, Peter Loecken

SUPER STOCKS — TIm Johnson, Jeff Crouse, Trevor Saurer, Ben Wolden, Jason Cook, Cory Tammen, Jon Stepan, Matt Miller, Jeff Kluver, Al Cleveland, Matt Fester, Chris Lynch, Tyler Vandeby, Dominic Baker, Tim Jodsaas, Ryan Flaten, Jeremy Tyson, Don Shaw

STREET STOCKS — Justin Tammen, Justin Vogel, Brett Miller, Royce Jawaski, Ryan Nelson, Durand Peterson, Bryan Crandall, David Deters, Dylan Arndt, Scott Huston, Travis Scott, Adam Burrows, Russell Carlson, Craig Gardner, Scott Horn, Tim Johnson, Mark Blom

MIDWEST MODIFIEDS — Justin Froemming, Jason Hoffman, Corey Storck, Ron Saurer, Blake Boelens, Jon Stepan, Brock Gronwold, Sam Zender, McKenzie Gerdes, Matt Thoennes, Shawn Olson, Brandon Dolman, Jamie Thorstad, Shawn Fernkes, Ryan McCleary, Abby Gierke, Nick McCleary, Jason Thimmesh, Josh Backman, Nick Bruder, Alex Langland, Kyle Langland

PURE STOCKS — Jesse Waldorf, Dustin Karl, Richard Hasse, Eric Gardner, Megan Arvidson, Micheal Klugman, Warren Osterman, Tanner Horn, Brock Volker