Girls swimming: Tech edges Alex in second meet

Alexandria's Jadeya Peterson swims in the 100-meter freestyle during the first meet of the season against Melrose at home on Aug. 30. Alexandria lost its second meet of the fall 95-90 at St. Cloud Tech this past Thursday. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria girls swimming and diving team dropped its second meet of the season in a tight 95-90 finish versus St. Cloud Tech at home on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (0-2) had Hannah Eklund as a winner in both the 200-meter IM and the 100 breaststroke, while Ashtyn Molesworth won the 100 freestyle.

"The team earned points from all age groups, eighth grade through the leaders in the senior class," head coach Kathy Walker said. "Improvements continue to shine and impress in every event, from the sprints to the distance, the strokes to diving."

Alexandria heads to Brainerd for its next Central Lakes Conference meet on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.