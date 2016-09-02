Boys soccer: Alex blows past Fergus

Alexandria's JJ Foster approaches an East Grand Forks defender during the season opener at home on Aug. 25. Foster scored the Cardinals' third goal this past Thursday in a 4-0 win over Fergus Falls. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria boys soccer team earned its first Central Lakes Conference victory of the season in a 4-0 shutout over Fergus Falls at home on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (3-1, 1-1 CLC) struck first in the 39th minute on a goal by Cameron Rice, assisted by Justin Schmitz.

Alexandria added its second score on the Otters (0-4, 0-1 CLC) one minute later on a shot by Michael Kuhn to go up 2-0 entering the break.

"The game started rough where both teams lacked control, but after a few shots, things started to open up and [we] started creating some very good opportunities and continued [our] theme of playing some very good defense," head coach Cahil Collins said.

JJ Foster scored Alexandria's third goal in the 77th minute, followed by Rice's second score of the night two minutes later on an assist by Zach Harstad.

Harstad recorded four saves in net, while the Cardinals notched 15 shots on net.

Alexandria plays at Rocori (2-1-1, 0-1 CLC) on Tuesday night at 5 in Cold Spring.