The Alexandria volleyball team won its second Section 8-3A game of the season with a four-set victory at Brainerd on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (2-0) opened up their Central Lakes Conference schedule with a split in the first two sets versus the Warriors (0-2) before tallying wins on the final two sets.

"[Our girls] kept their heads in the game after the loss of the second set and were able to regroup a bit and push hard as a team for the third set victory, which sent them into the fourth set with the necessary energy and confidence to finish out the match," head coach Becky Schlichting said. "We're looking forward to fine-tuning some basic skills today in practice and then hitting the road early tomorrow morning for our tournament in Eden Prairie, where we will face Hill-Murray, Chanhassen and Eden Prairie in pool play."

Alexandria's balanced offensive attack served its purpose in Thursday's win. Senior middle Abby Pohlen led the Cardinals at the net with 13 kills, while sophomore McKenzie Duwenhoegger put down 10.

Senior outside hitter Jordyn Lamb provided seven kills, while fellow senior setter Kayla Feldhake dished out 40 assists.

Senior libero Syri Williams and Duwenhoegger led the team defensively with 19 digs, while Pohlen added 11.

MATCH SUMMARY

Alexandria 3, Brainerd 1

(25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18)

ALEXANDRIA — Pohlen — 13 kills, 11 digs; Duwenhoegger — 10 kills, 19 digs; Lamb — 7 kills; Kendra Hardy — 5 kills; Mya Lesnar — 3 kills; Tori Jeseritz — 2 kills; Feldhake — 40 assists; Williams — 19 digs