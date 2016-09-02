Search
    Volleyball: Lakers drop opener at KMS

    By Will Benson Today at 10:02 a.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team lost its opening match of the season in three sets at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Thursday night in Kerkhoven.

    The Fighting Saints (2-0) rolled through their first two sets with 25-15 and 25-7 wins before edging the Lakers (0-1) by two points in the final set at 25-23.

    Abby VerSteeg led Minnewaska defensively with 14 digs, while Bailey and Carley Stewart each added six digs.

    Taylor Amundson tallied 17 assists in the setter spot, as VerSteeg and Ellie Danielson each put down five kills in the loss.

    MATCH SUMMARY

    KMS 3, Minnewaska 0

    (25-15, 25-7, 25-23)

    MINNEWASKA — VerSteeg — 5 kills, 14 digs; Jessica Lanoue — 2 kills, 2 digs; Makenzia Zemke — 2 kills, 2 digs; Kelsey Johnson — 1 dig; Madisen Hall — 3 blocks; Amundson — 17 assists, 1 kill, 1 block, 5 digs; Danielson — 5 kills, 2 blocks; C. Stewart — 4 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; B. Stewart — 6 digs

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
