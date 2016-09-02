Volleyball: Lakers drop opener at KMS

The Minnewaska volleyball team lost its opening match of the season in three sets at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Thursday night in Kerkhoven.

The Fighting Saints (2-0) rolled through their first two sets with 25-15 and 25-7 wins before edging the Lakers (0-1) by two points in the final set at 25-23.

Abby VerSteeg led Minnewaska defensively with 14 digs, while Bailey and Carley Stewart each added six digs.

Taylor Amundson tallied 17 assists in the setter spot, as VerSteeg and Ellie Danielson each put down five kills in the loss.

MATCH SUMMARY

KMS 3, Minnewaska 0

(25-15, 25-7, 25-23)

MINNEWASKA — VerSteeg — 5 kills, 14 digs; Jessica Lanoue — 2 kills, 2 digs; Makenzia Zemke — 2 kills, 2 digs; Kelsey Johnson — 1 dig; Madisen Hall — 3 blocks; Amundson — 17 assists, 1 kill, 1 block, 5 digs; Danielson — 5 kills, 2 blocks; C. Stewart — 4 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; B. Stewart — 6 digs