Volleyball: WCA sweeps Ashby for first win

The West Central Area volleyball team picked up its first win under first-year head coach Amy Linn's tenure in three sets at Ashby on Thursday night.

The Knights (1-1) won handily at 25-15 in the first two sets before finishing the Arrows at 25-10.

"[We] worked really well as a team with all varsity players seeing court time," Linn said. "Overall, the girls played a very balanced and consistent match and worked really hard in practice to fine tune some areas of weakness."

WCA served 93 percent from the service line, with three players serving a perfect 100 percent.

The Knights recorded six aces on the night, while junior setter Brianna Kreft dished out 13 assists.

Junior outside hitter Gabbi Beuckens notched seven kills, junior middle Demara Bumgardner had six and seniors Dawn Anderson and Katie Merrick each had five.

"The girls continued to work very hard on defense and were able to get 60 digs, with Morgan Sanstead receiving 20 of them," Linn said. "I am very proud of the girls and the way they played tonight. Ashby was a scrappy team and did not go down easily."