Alex Classic Clippers take state title in Class C

The Alexandria Classic Clippers pose with their Class C state title banner and trophy. Team members are (back, left to right) Lee Backhaus, Doug Breitkreutz, Greg Serum, Travis Santjer, Randy Roers, Roger Johnson, Mike Weber, (front) Joe Korkowski, Matt Strong, Mike Forester, (batboy) Ben Kuhn and Kurtis Kuhn. Teammates not pictured are Bryan Boutain, Cole Vendel, Jon Brundell, Mark Nelson, Tony Baumgartner, Mark Nelson and Julius Hall. (Submitted photo)

The Alexandria Classic Clippers 35-and-older baseball team secured its first title in its 22 years of existence in the Class C Division of the Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association state tournament this past weekend in St. Peter.

The Clippers, which have been a club since 1994, rolled to a 10-1 win over the host team in the St. Peter Saints on Sunday night to make history. Despite ending the regular season with only three wins, three straight playoff victories added some salve to the year as a whole.

"It's nice that we had a horrible year at 3-9, but finished the year with three wins," Alexandria player/manager Mike Forester said Tuesday. "That's a nice way to end a season, and the last eight innings of the season were reflective of the Clippers of old or the Classic Clippers. That was memorable and really nice to see as far as leading into next year."

This year's Alexandria team added another twist to its title, competing as the second oldest roster in the league with an average age of 49.

The Clippers' three founding members in Mike Weber, 64, Roger Johnson, 67, and Lee Backhaus, 61, were along for the postseason ride this fall after more than two decades of senior ball for each man.

"It's pretty incredible that they continue to perform at the rate they do with such health and competitiveness," Forester said. "It's incredible how their bodies have held up for so long and play at such a high level, relatively speaking; it's pretty impressive."

Alexandra was the Class AA runners-up in 1997 and '99, Class A runners-up in 1998 and won the AA third-place game in 2006 and '08.

The Clippers lost their first state matchup in the Class B/C play-in game against Northfield 5-2 on Aug. 20 to move down to the Class C bracket, but caught fire from that point on.

Alexandria opened bracket play with a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Prior Lake Pacers on Aug. 21 in Ashby.

Forester hurled 158 pitches in the extra-inning win, before tossing five frames six days later in the Clippers' 8-2 victory over the K'Town Outlaws as the tournament moved to the metro area for the second weekend in St. Peter.

"I was just tired," Forester said on the heavy usage. "That [first] game was OK, but the next game, I thought the six days were enough rest — it was adequate, but not enough."

In Sunday's championship with the hosting Saints, Alexandria attacked early, notching its 10th run of the night on an RBI hit to left center by Weber. Greg Serum threw seven innings on the hill for the win, while allowing only one unearned run in the sixth.

In the first year of hosting the opening weekend of the senior state tournament in area ballparks in Alexandria, Carlos, Urbank, Kensington and Ashby, Forester received nothing but positive feedback from community members and metro visitors.

"It was kind of a balancer as far as playing goes, but that said, it was nice to hear the [positive] comments from every team," Forester said. "It was nice to have a little equity in the traveling for all the teams. We [heard] nothing but positive comments, which was a huge aspect of the fans and the support of all the locations."

He added that other than the final eight innings of the season, hosting the first weekend of the tournament in outstate communities was the year's highlight.

"They just couldn't say enough on how great it was for everyone in every community just being so welcoming," he said. "Congratulations to all the Northwest League teams and Central Minnesota League teams for doing collectively so well. We did a good job up here outstate hosting this first weekend."