Johnson takes high road after curfew cuts his run short

Kensington driver Zach Johnson shoots toward the front of the pack during Saturday's Modified feature. Johnson finished second behind Nelson's Josh Thoennes in the feature on Saturday as the race was ended by curfew nine laps early. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

No one wanted the main show at the Viking Speedway to end the way it did on Saturday night.

Not fans, not speedway officials and certainly not drivers of the Fallen Linemen Modified Special that had $2,000 on the line for the winner.

Twenty-seven cars lined up for the final feature of the night that Nelson driver Josh Thoennes ended up winning as he held off Kensington's Zach Johnson before the 10:45 curfew came and ended the race with nine laps left.

Johnson was charging hard at that point and wanted those last nine laps, but he handled the disappointment as well as any driver could when all was said and done.

"It isn't like the speedway did something wrong or this guy or that guy did something wrong," Johnson said on Tuesday morning. "Nine laps at 20-second laps, we were literally less than three minutes from finishing that race if we would have gone green. One less caution, any number of things. All we needed was three more minutes. It just couldn't be done."

Johnson started 11th in Saturday's feature but charged through the field to finish in as close of second place as one can get. He actually grabbed the lead for about 200 feet before the final caution of the night flew over the track.

At that point, he wasn't even thinking about the curfew. He was focused on the task at hand when the flagman came over the radio to inform the drivers that it was 10:45.

"I was thinking, 'OK, we still have nine laps left and that's plenty of time to try to make something happen here,' " Johnson said. "I knew I wasn't in front of him nearly long enough to maintain the lead, so I knew they would put him back in front of me."

Johnson admitted that his heart sunk when he heard the message come over the radio.

"Ultimately, it's disappointing for us not to be able to run those last few laps, but I would have hated to see the track try to push it and get in any more trouble," he said. "They have to keep the respect of the city or else they can shut us down if they want to."

EARLIER START TIME AN OPTION?

The 10:45 curfew is the agreement the Viking Speedway has with the city.

Ryan Schmitz is the president of the nine volunteer members on the board of directors at the speedway this summer. The curfew doesn't often come into play, but track officials say they don't have much of a choice when it does.

"None of us on the board, none of the officials out there want to have to ever call a race," Schmitz said. "Then with it being a special, that made it that much more difficult, but the curfew is there. It's been there for many years and we're well aware that we have to be done. That's why the decision was made. It stinks. It's not fun for the drivers, it's not fun for the fans, and it's not fun for us."

Some fans went to social media to voice their frustrations and to ask questions like why the track doesn't move its start time up to make sure they don't run into curfew?

Schmitz said they tried that some nights a few years ago, moving the start time up to 6 p.m. from the normal 6:45 to accommodate for adding a class. They felt that hindered some people in getting there and made it confusing for fans and drivers when the start time wasn't anchored.

"You know why people are here in the summer," Schmitz said. "They want to be on the lake. They want to be on the golf course and we wanted to allow people to do that stuff, go out to dinner and still get to the races. We have a lot of businesses in town that are recreational based that support the speedway with sponsorships and etc. So if people are coming to town for the races, rather than them having to be there at 5, 6:45 is what we decided on."

Schmitz added that the later in the day they can start during the heat of the summer, the less wear and tear there is on the race track. Johnson prefers the later start times for fans and drivers.

"Nobody wants to leave the lake at 4 to go sit in the grandstands that long," he said. "I think it's hard to plan for if the speedway gets a lot of extra cars or if there's one long caution where they have a big mess to clean up like they had a few weeks ago where there's one long 45 minute red flag. Things like that just happen, and you can't really plan for it. You hope it doesn't happen, but sometimes the circumstances are out of anyone's control."

Schmitz added that he thought the situation over in his head many times on Sunday, trying to figure out how they can improve without moving up the start time.

"Just trying to be more efficient," he said. "All of our staff and everybody does a great job. We try to move things as quickly as we can. You get an extra lap here or an extra lap there under yellow and that stuff all adds up. It's just a matter of looking at things and making sure you don't get into that situation again."

NEAR SPECIAL ENDING ON A SPECIAL NIGHT FOR JOHNSON

A win for Johnson in Saturday's race would have made for quite an ending on a night that meant a lot for his team.

His 6x Modified that he drives is owned by Corey Svor and the Svor family. Corey's brother, Ryan, was killed on his job as an electrical lineman. Johnson had 29 names on his car of linemen who lost their lives across the United States in 2015, along with a large fallenlinemen.org decal.

"Corey's done a lot to work with that organization and work with a lot of sponsors to put that show together as not just a tribute to his brother, but a tribute to all the linemen," Johnson said. "To raise awareness to a job that is dangerous that I think a lot of people take for granted."

Johnson almost made the win happen, but it was Thoennes' night in the end. He was running well ahead of the pack through the early portion of the race before his car started to pick up a bad vibration in the last 10 laps. From there, he did what he had to do to race smart and hold on.

"He really did have a good car and he was at the point where he was the leader for a long time," Johnson said. "At that point when the race is over, he's the winner and really all you can do is hold your head high and congratulate him on the victory. Nobody wanted that scenario. When people get on social media and talk bad about it, it takes something away from the win for him. The reality is we all race so much that you win some and lose some like that. It just happens. It's part of it."

Schmitz said overall, it's been a good year at the speedway where attendance is up from last summer. Saturday wasn't the way they wanted to finish the final regular-season race night of the season, but officials will regroup and get ready for the NLRA Labor Day Double Dip special on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's disappointing for us," Schmitz said. "We know it's disappointing for the fans and the drivers. I guess all you can say is sorry and we'll be back out there this week and try to put on another good show for everybody."