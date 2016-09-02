Senior baseball: Whitecaps win second "B" title

The Carlos Whitecaps pose with their Class B state championshp banner and trophy. Picture is (back, left to right) Troy Olson, Paul Bowden, Rob Nigg, Nick Petrie, Greg Nathe, Mitch Pease, Jack Chapin, Matt Carrington, (front) Jerrod Kelley, Eric Kerwin, Josh Kapaun, Brad Anderson, Boe Nathe (BB), Jeremy Voyles and Kyle Berberich. Not pictured is Matt O'Shea. (Submitted photo)

The Carlos Whitecaps senior baseball team was 0-6 at one point this season before a meeting among the players helped turn things around.

Since that point, the Whitecaps rattled off wins in 11 of their next 12 games. It was capped off this past weekend with a Class B state title after Carlos beat Apple Valley 4-2 on Saturday and the Belle Plaine Gray Tigers 3-2 in the title game on Sunday. It's the second B title in the last six years after the Whitecaps won it in their inaugural season in 2010.

"Bringing home our second Class B title and going 4-0 in the tournament feels real good," player/manager Troy Olson said. "Only 15 minutes after the championship game, I was running scenarios through my mind how we win a AA title next year. The Carlos Whitecaps will enjoy this one first for a while."

The Class AA is the top bracket for the Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA), a league where four champions — Class AA, A, B and C — are crowned. Placement within those divisions for state is based on regular-season play and how teams do in the first two games at state.

The Urbank Goldtimers were in the AA semifinals but ran into some talented pitching in 7-0 and 4-0 losses to Burnsville and Minnetonka, respectively.

The pitching was great for the Whitecaps over the weekend, as well. Rob Nigg and Matt Carrington combined for eight innings of four-hit ball on Saturday against a top-ranked Apple Valley team that averaged seven runs a game in the regular season.

The A's got just two against Carlos on a two-run double that tied the game in the sixth. In the eighth, the Whitecaps got the two runs they needed to win after Kyle Berberich walked. Two outs later, Josh Kapaun scored him on a double, and Olson followed with a run-scoring single.

Jack Chapin and Carrington held Belle Plaine to two runs on four hits in the championship. Carlos trailed 1-0 after the first but took the lead in the fourth with two runs off singles from Kapaun, Carrington, Olson and Mitch Pease. Belle Plaine answered with a solo home run to tie it in the next half inning, but Nick Petrie reached on a fielder's choice in the sixth and Greg Nathe drove him in with a bases-loaded single for what turned out to be the game winner.

"Pitching carried us again in both games," Olson said. "Our defense at times was stellar with diving catches. Pitching, solid defense and clutch hitting is a recipe for success. My big take-away was our new members really developed as the season progressed, which was noticeable from our 0-6 start."

Nathe was 3-for-3 in the title game, while Olson went 3-for-4 after hitting 2-for-2 with two walks in the semifinals.

The Whitecaps finished the season 11-7 overall.

GAME SUMMARY

CARLOS 000 201 0 — 3

BELLE PLAINE 100 100 0 — 2

CARLOS OFFENSE — Berberich — 0-3, BB; Nathe — 3-3, BB, RBI; Chapin — 0-4; Kapaun — 1-4, 1 run; Carrington — 1-3, BB, 1 run; Paul Bowden — 0-3; Nigg — 0-1; Olson — 3-4, RBI; Pease — 1-3, RBI; Petrie — 1-3; Jerrod Kelley — 2-2, BB

CARLOS 020 000 02 — 4

APPLE VALLEY 000 002 00 — 2

CARLOS OFFENSE — Berberich — 1-2, 1 run; Nathe — 1-4; Carrington — 0-4; Kapaun — 1-4, RBI, 1 run; Olson — 2-2, 2 BB, 1 run, RBI; Pease — 1-4, 1 run; Kelley — 1-3; Nigg — 1-3; Eric Kerwin — 0-3; Brad Anderson — 1-3

AREA RESULTS

The Alexandria Classic Clippers, Carlos Whitecaps, K-Town Outlaws and Urbank Goldtimers all represented the area at the second weekend of the MSMABA state tournament in the Twin Cities area this past weekend.

The Classic Clippers won the Class C title, while the Outlaws fell 8-2 to Alexandria and 13-2 to the Verndale Geezers.

The Goldtimers were in the top division of AA but ran into some tough pitching. They fell 7-0 to Burnsville in the semifinals and 4-0 to Minnetonka in the third-place game.