Soccer: Alex boys, girls shut out by Brainerd

The Alexandria boys and girls soccer teams were both shut out in Central Lakes Conference games with Brainerd on Tuesday night.

The girls suffered a 5-0 road loss at Brainerd, while the Cardinal boys lost 2-0 at home versus the Warriors.

On the boys side, Brainerd (2-0) notched goals in the 25th and 50th minute, despite Alexandria (2-1) controlling possession for most of the night. The Cardinals had nine shots, four on frame, while senior goalkeeper Zach Harstad recorded 14 saves.

"Brainerd played an error-free game and set up a solid defense," head coach Cahil Collins said. "It was an unfortunate bounce on both of the goals, as Zach had made the initial save, but the Warriors were able to direct the rebounds into the net. The boys played well and showed some very solid defense. There were a lot of good takeaways, including team defense, possession and control and solid, patient defense. We do need to try to create more offense and scoring opportunities."

The Alexandria girls (0-2-1) faced off against one of the top teams on the schedule to begin CLC play. Brainerd used its offensive weapons to come up with three first-half goals and added a pair in the second half.

The Cardinals had four opportune scoring chances, including shots that ricocheted off the post from McKenna Smith and Kaye Paschka.

Kendall Kohler just missed on a header off a well-struck corner by Smith, while a strong run to the goal line by Paschka provided the fourth chance with a quick cut pass into the box that was just mistimed on an attacking run by Smith.

The Cardinal boys host Fergus Falls on Thursday night at 7, while the girls hit the road to face the Otters for their game, also at 7.