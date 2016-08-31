Volleyball: WCA opens Linn regime with Underwood loss

The West Central Area volleyball team opened its season with a three-set loss at home against Underwood on Tuesday night in Barrett.

"Underwood had a scrappy defense and a strong offense that really was able to take us out of our system," WCA first-year head coach Amy Linn said. "[We] were 90-percent at the line with Katie Merrick and Gabbi Beuckens both serving 100-percent. Gabbi also added three aces on the night."

Linn added that Demara Bumgardner was strong on the attack in the match with eight kills, while Morgan Sanstead stood out defensively with 17 digs.

"Our girls have a ton of potential, and I am really excited to see where we go from here," Linn said. "We will head back into the gym tomorrow to fine tune a few areas and prepare for Ashby on Thursday night."