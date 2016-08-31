Volleyball: Chargers swept in season opener at Henning

"Times were a little tough tonight in Henning. We struggled to do the fundamentals the whole match after the first serve," head coach Kelly Olson said. "Being the first match of the year, there is bound to be nerves, but nerves should go away. We just seemed to get stuck in that mode and never moved out of it. Serving in and effectively attacking, coupled with being flat-footed on defense, made for a long quick night."

Senior setter Kylee Hansen distributed 17 assists to go with eight digs, while senior libero Carrigan Okerlund led the Chargers defensively with 13 digs on the night.

Senior outside hitter Shyanna Behrens added five kills and 10 digs for B-E.

"The great thing is the players recognized where they were tonight and what they need to do to improve," Olson said. "Henning did what they wanted to do all night, and they must be commended for that. They controlled the match in its entirety. The girls will just get back to basics and know one match doesn't make a season. They are a tough group and will do what they have to in order to get where they want to be."

MATCH STATISTICS

Henning 3, Brandon-Evansville 0

(25-10, 25-15, 25-22)

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE — Okerlund — 1 ace, 13 digs; Allie Satterlie — 4 kills, 5 digs; Behrens — 5 kills, 10 digs; Sadie Roers — 1 dig; Elizabeth Schiele — 2 kills, 2 blocks; Kennedy Lund — 4 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Hansen — 1 block, 17 assists, 8 digs; Lizzy Friedrich — 4 kills, 6 digs