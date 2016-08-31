Girls tennis: Cards continue unbeaten streak at Sartell

The Alexandria girls tennis team remained unbeaten on the season with a 7-0 sweep at Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday evening.

"It was a great way to kick off the first conference match of the season," head coach Dave Ronning said. "Sartell has a nice young team and they competed hard at every spot, but I am very proud of the way our girls fought and figured things out on the courts."

All four of the Cardinals' singles players picked up straight-set wins. Ellie Ronning won 6-2, 6-0 at first singles, while Jamie Lanoue won in the second position with a pair of 6-4 sets.

Kim Snell and Alli Prestby each won by a 6-2, 6-3 score line at third and fourth singles, respectively.

Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier competed in the lone three-set match on the evening, as the Alexandria duo rolled with 6-1 and 6-0 results in the final two sets to regain control at No. 2 doubles.

Kaity Peterson and Mariah Wegner earned a straight-set win at first doubles at 7-5, 6-1, while Madison Ressemann and Brianna Holm completed the Cardinal sweep with a 6-0, 7-5 victory in the third slot.

"Taylor and Laura lost their first set of the season at second doubles but came back to win 12 of the next 13 games to pick up their win," D. Ronning added. "Kaity and Mariah struggled through their first set but were also able to overcome and win in straight sets."

Alexandria's competition level will increase as Willmar heads to town on Thursday for a conference match at 4:30 p.m.

MATCH SUMMARY

Alexandria 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

SINGLES — No. 1 — E. Ronning (A) def. Kianna Schuchard, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Madilyn Fesenmaier, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Kiley Rodarmel, 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Katie Kulus, 6-2, 6-3

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Wegner (A) def. Emma Zenzen/Karen Radi, 7-5, 6-1; No. 2 — Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Callie Grosz/Renee Schroeder, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Ressemann/Holm (A) def. Faith Schlecht/Erin Van Koevering, 6-0, 7-5