Zach Johnson of Kensington charges down the track as he makes a push toward Josh Thoennes late in the Midwest Modified feature at the Viking Speedway on Saturday night. Johnson fell just short of Thoennes in the race after it was called early due to curfew. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Matt Thoennes of Carlos races his number 52 car in the Midwest Modified feature on Saturday night at the Viking Speedway. Thoennes won the feature in front of Ronald Saurer of Dalton. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Josh Thoennes of Nelson gives his daughter a kiss as he tries to get her to crack a smile for a photo with his family after Thoennes won the Fallen Linemen Modified Special on Saturday night at the Viking Speedway. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Six features wrapped up the regular season point titles at the Viking Speedway on Saturday night, but the headliner got cut short by curfew.

Twenty-seven cars rolled onto the track for the Fallen Linemen Modified Special to honor those who have died in their line of work as electrical line workers. They made a couple of laps side-by-side before the race as a way to show their respect.

Once the green flag dropped, cautions were plentiful in the 35-lap main event. That slowed down the field on a night when Nelson driver Josh Thoennes was in command early when things ran cleanly. Then with the 10:45 p.m. curfew lingering, he had to hold off Kensington's Zach Johnson with his car faltering.

"I'm just happy," Thoennes said. "In about the last 10 laps there, I picked up a real bad vibration. The whole time I'm watching the oil pressure and the engine's vibrating. I thought, 'This just isn't going to make it much longer,' so I was holding on. It was just kind of lucky at the end there that everything stayed together."

Johnson was about to take advantage of an opportunity. He was charging hard through the field in his 6x car that was decked out entirely to honor fallen linemen victims with their names and with a large fallen lineman.org decal. Johnson made one final push to the low side and was side-by-side with Thoennes, but time ran out on him in his comeback pursuit.

"I could hear him," Thoennes said of Johnson coming. "I just knew with my car, it was vibrating really bad. Every time I would get on the brakes, it would just push up the track. I knew it was just a matter of time before he was going to try to duck down underneath me, so I was just trying to bide my time and stay as clean as I could. It worked out for the best, I guess."

The win earned Thoennes a $2,000 payday. Fans and drivers waited until the final race of the night for this feature. Thoennes knows they wanted to finish, but he was happy with a win any way he got it.

"If it was my first one, I'd be pretty bummed out, but I've lost some that way," he said. "One year, the championship [night] they had a curfew issue, so it can go both ways. I knew it was coming up and time was getting real close because we were out there a long time, a lot of cautions. I'll take this one and smile. I work at Runestone Electric, so the linemen thing has got a special place in my heart. That's a big deal to me too for the national linemen's organization."

It was part of a big night for the Thoennes family. Josh's cousin, Matt Thoennes, also won a feature after taking the Midwest Modified race. Jesse Waldorf (pure stocks), Ryan Satter (street stocks), Tim Johnson (super stocks), and Don Shaw (late models) wrapped up feature wins, as well.

"The funny thing is we both work out of the same shop," Josh said of Matt winning his Midwest Modified feature, "so we see each other quite often and work together a lot. It's pretty special for me to see him win, helping him out, so it's kind of nice to win on the same night."

POINT CHAMPS CROWNED

The night was also about crowning point champions in every class.

Local driver Brady Gerdes wrapped up a title in the Modified Division after taking fourth in the feature. The 22-year old has won a couple season titles in Fergus Falls but this is his first at his home track. Gerdes finished 34 points ahead of Brandon driver Dustin Bitzan after coming into the night 18 points up on him and 17 points up on last year's Modified champ, T. Johnson, out of Brainerd.

"It's pretty special being the home track," Gerdes said. "Pretty much anyone we run against weekly here is tough to beat, so if you can beat them all enough to win a championship you're doing something right. We just go race to race, and if we find ourselves there at the end of the year, we go for it."

Gerdes was making his charge in Saturday night's Fallen Linemen race when the caution came out signifying the end of the race. He called it a letdown not being able to finish but knew he had a lot of ground to make up, regardless.

"[The car] started off a little slow and then toward the end everyone else, it seemed like their cars were starting to go away and I thought mine was coming on a little bit," Gerdes said. "But I wouldn't have had anything for Zach if that thing would have gone all the way through."

Tim Johnson didn't finish the Modified feature as he fell into third in the final standings, but he was his dominant self throughout the entirety of the summer. His feature win in the super stocks wrapped up his season title by 73 points over Brandon's Jon Stepan.

T. Johnson won the street stock season title by 132 points over Herman's Bryan Crandall. That makes five season championships in two summers of a full schedule of racing at the Viking Speedway for Johnson.

Shaw, of Ham Lake, won the Late Model season title by 32 points over Casey Meyer of Wahpeton, North Dakota. Morris' Jamie Thorstad won the Midwest Modified championship by 26 points over Jason Hoffman of Villard, and Nick McCleary of Murdock won the Pure Stocks by 74 points over Osakis driver Dustin Karl.

UP NEXT

Saturday marked the end of the regular race schedule, but there are still two more weekends to catch action at the Viking Speedway. There will be an NLRA Labor Day Double Dip Special that starts at 6 p.m. on September 3 and 4. Then on September 10, the season will wrap up with the fall demolition derby.