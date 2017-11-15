Opening morning memory

"Tyler was sitting with me patiently waiting for the opportunity to get a shot at his first deer," Matthew said. "In the week prior, we saw from the trail camera that we consistently had a younger buck coming by my stand, so the hopes were high. Shortly before 9 a.m. is when the patience paid off."

Tyler noticed two does getting chased by a young eight-point buck. He got the OK from his dad to shoot when he was ready. Tyler did, but missed. His gun jammed, which did not allow for another shot at that one. He didn't have to wait long for more deer to show up.

"Seconds later after getting his gun ready again, Tyler noticed another deer following the same exact path," Matthew said. "He was ready. However, this deer gave no opportunity for a good shot. Feeling discouraged, we looked back down the same path only to see a much bigger deer with his nose to the ground following the same path."

Matthew whispered to Tyler to get ready again. This time, he told him he would bleat to make the buck stop. If he missed, Matthew would be ready to back him up with his gun. The buck came through and Matthew did as he said he would, stopping the buck at about 35 yards as he whispered to Tyler to shoot. A tree, though, stood between Tyler and the deer as he told his dad to take the shot.

"Just when I pulled the trigger, the deer turned to run," Matthew said. "I missed. I then said, 'Tyler! Shoot!' as the deer quickly tried to vanish. Tyler stayed calm and steady and was quick to the trigger. He made a perfect heart shot before the deer could get away."

The buck, which Matthew said measured 157 2/8 inches with 10 scoreable points, went just 35 yards as the two celebrated a memorable first deer for Tyler.

"I shed a few tears and hugged him tightly," Matthew said. "He was shaking so I asked him if he was cold. He said, 'I don't know why I am shaking! I am just so excited!' I told him that it may be buck fever. We waited a bit and then got down to track the deer. Though it didn't go far, I encouraged him to track it himself. The fresh snow was helpful, as it would have been difficult for Tyler to track his deer since he's colorblind. As he came upon his prize, we were amazed at how big and beautiful the deer was. It was a memory that will last a lifetime."