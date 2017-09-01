Local DU banquet set for Sept. 8

Social hour and games start at 5 p.m. that Friday with a prime rib or walleye dinner to follow at about 7:30. An adult banquet dinner and membership ticket is $40. Spouse dinner tickets are $25 and plenty of other ticket packages are available.

Contact Rick Thiery at (320) 808-1663 or Bill Januszewski at (218) 329-2373 for more information.

On Aug. 1, Ducks Unlimited announced a conservation milestone with more than 14 million acres of habitat conserved in North America since the organization's founding in 1937. That was done through the help of millions of DU volunteers and partners who have been a part of the organization.

"As we celebrate our 80th anniversary, this milestone is a fitting tribute to the hard work of each and every volunteer, partner and staff member who has contributed to our mission over the past 80 years," DU CEO Dale Hall said in a release. "If not for their dedication and commitment to conservation, this accomplishment would not have been possible."

Conserving as many acres of habitat as possible will continue to be DU's priority into the future. The organization says the United States has lost more than 17 million acres of wetlands in the last 50 years, and conserving more acres for habitat remains a challenge in the future.

"DU's policy efforts and the hard work of our volunteers, partners and staff will be more important than ever in the coming years," DU's acting chief conservation officer Dr. Tom Moorman said in the release. "DU, along with our waterfowl conservation partners at the state, federal and private levels, must continue with the cooperative progress that led to 14 million acres conserved and expand that effort wherever possible to meet ongoing or new threats to wetlands and waterfowl habitat in North America."