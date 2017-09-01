Search
    Outdoor briefs

    By Eric Morken Today at 1:09 p.m.

    Trap shooting tournament for United Way

    The second annual trap shooting tournament to benefit United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties is set for Sept. 12 at the Alexandria Shooting Park.

    The cost is $300 per five-person team. Cost includes range fee, ammunition, clays and a meal. Space is limited and participants under the age of 16 are welcome but must be firearm certified.

    Register your team online at www.uwdp.org or by contacting Kris Chisholm at kchisholm@uwdp.org or by phone at (320) 834-7800.

