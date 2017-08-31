South Dakota speed goats

Early Thursday evening, I arrived at Routier Outfitting outside Buffalo, SD. Rob and another friend, Malcolm Phillips from Texas, were already settled in. My first order of business was shooting my bow to be sure all was well. Several arrows at various distances confirmed that if a shot went awry it would be due to operator, not equipment, error.

Later, outfitter Ryan Routier arrived in camp with two other archers. One had tagged out the day before and the other had just arrowed a good buck. Their stories quickly added to our high anticipation levels.

Ryan briefed us on the next day's plans. Our group and another hunter would be in ground blinds near water holes at four spots around a large field holding around 80 antelope.

Ryan said to be prepared for an all-day sit, but that he thought we would see good activity. His final words of advice would prove prophetic: "stay alert as they will come at any time, and they don't water long."

At daybreak, I was in my blind with a water tank 21-yards in front. Past me was a large open field with a ridge at about 600-yards overlooking the field. As Ryan drove me to the blind, about a dozen antelope trotted off.

Within 20-minutes, a good buck emerged over the ridge and fed to about 120-yards before wandering off. I saw goats at a distance throughout the morning. Around 11 a.m. a tall, heavy-horned buck walked the length of the ridge and approached my blind to about 150-yards. He fed for a long time before wandering back and bedding on the ridge.

Between 2 and 4 p.m. the action picked up. Two bucks came from behind, the smaller one heading straight to the water and the bigger, "shooter" staying off to the side, never presenting a shot. Two others came in within minutes of each other a bit later. I considered shooting the second, but a glance at the giant still bedded on the ridge quickly changed my mind.

Late afternoon that decision appeared it might pay off as he again got up and fed toward me. He got within about 120-yards, then bedded, and teased me with his presence for over two-hours! Eventually, he again wandered back, this time over the ridge.

As evening set in and sunset approached, a mule deer doe and fawn came to water. Behind them to the east was a herd of 11 antelope — does, fawns, and small bucks. In the distance to the west I could see another 13 goats. A beautiful evening with game all around!

Eventually the herd from the east trotted to water — 11 antelope within 25 yards! After drinking a few moments, several does snapped their heads up, staring to the west. I slowly rotated that way and peeped out a small opening in the blind. A good buck was standing about 50 yards out, intently staring ahead. After several minutes, he started to approach the water. I carefully picked up my bow and placed the end of the arrow out the narrow shooting opening.

The does, fawns, and small bucks trotted from the water to the east as the buck walked in. Ryan's words, "they water fast" rang in my mind as the buck stopped at a quartering away angle and leaned his head to the water.

This was my chance! I settled my pin just behind his rib cage, knowing that angle would allow me to drive an arrow up through his vitals. The arrow was quickly on its way. I heard the arrow hit its target, the buck spun and sprinted away.

About 100-yards out, his legs wobbled, and he tipped over. I was confident he was dead and after seeing no movement, I text Ryan, "goat down!"

Ryan's assistant, Troy, was there a few minutes later to pick me up and retrieve the goat. We snapped pictures just as darkness was setting in on the scenic South Dakota prairie.

Malcolm, though only seeing about a dozen goats all day, was rewarded for his patience as he killed a big buck, a true South Dakota trophy, late that evening. Rob would kill a buck later in the hunt as well.

Interestingly, all three of us had seen the giant that teased me that afternoon. Upon describing the buck to Ryan, he indicated he knew the buck well as two hunters had missed him the previous season. Ryan said he believed the buck to be 8-years old and a contender for Boone and Crockett Club record book inclusion.

Looking back, it was a memorable day on the South Dakota prairie. So much fun, that I already am making plans to return next year. When it comes to archery antelope, I think I am hooked!

Mike Frisch is a western Minnesota fishing guide and co-host of the popular Fishing the Midwest TV series. Visit www.fishingthemidwest.com or follow Fishing the Midwest on Facebook for more "fishy" stuff. On his time off the water, Mike loves archery hunting!