Hunters who already received a permit will not be allowed to purchase a surplus permit.

A total of 1,269 permits remain for the first hunt, which runs Thursday, Oct. 19, and Friday, Oct. 20, while 513 permits remain for the second hunt, which runs Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29. A person may only purchase a permit for one of the hunts.

Hunters can purchase a surplus permit at any Minnesota Department of Natural Resources license agent or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense. Permits will remain on sale as long as they are available, or until Friday, Oct. 6. The cost of the permit is $12.

Hunters will need to use surplus permit code 677 and then choose from one of the two hunt dates: Oct. 19-20 (Thursday and Friday, code 668) or Oct. 28-29 (Saturday and Sunday, code 669). Successful applicants will receive a hunt packet in the mail, which includes a notice that is required to enter Camp Ripley.

The bag limit for this year's hunt is one deer. Hunters may use their regular archery license, which is valid for either sex, or may use a bonus permit to take an antlerless deer. Additional rules and instructions are available on the DNR deer hunting web page at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Department of Military Affairs.