Youth Outdoor Activity Day keeps drawing record crowds

Numbers weren’t final yet, but Douglas County Pheasants Forever president Dean Krebs said they already had 2,100 registered kids by 2 p.m. Last year’s crowd drew 1,811 children 16 and younger throughout the whole event.

Things got started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m. The whole day was free of cost for families. A meal with hotdogs and ice cream was provided, while organizations and outdoor groups hosted more than 40 events for the kids to enjoy as a way to get them more involved in the outdoors.

“It’s amazing all the help they have here,” Carlos’ Pat Waldorf said. “Everyone has to donate their time and money. I would say from my eyes, about 90 percent of the kids would not get to experience this if it weren’t for this. It’s really good.”

Waldorf was there with his family that included his 7-year-old daughter, Danica. They had just gotten done building a fire after creating their own kindling. They were still busy finding things to do after 1 p.m. after getting there when the gates opened at 10.

“It’s to experience all the outdoor stuff that we can do,” Pat said. “The fire starting, and she likes the animals - the frogs, the turtles. That kind of stuff.”

Kids were gathered around the buckets and pools of small fish, frogs, turtles and other aquatic life that live in lakes around Minnesota that was brought to the youth day by Bosek Fisheries and Wholesale Live Bait in Garfield. Children were able to handle the frogs and turtles to get an up-close look.

Not far from that station, the Chain of Lakes Ducks Unlimited chapter had ground blinds set up so kids could get a feel for what it was like to lay in a decoy spread in a field. The children laid down and the top of the blinds were closed as the volunteers painted the picture of ducks and geese flying overhead. The tops flew open and the children sprung up with tennis balls they used to throw into a pool or at the goose and duck decoys among them.

“I think this event specifically is a great venue for what we’re doing,” DU member and youth day volunteer Joe Schabel of Alexandria said. “We’re trying to get out there and reach a lot of families, specifically kids. If it’s giving away duck calls, a lot of them might not be able to use them properly, but it’s an introduction to the sport. You know or assume that only a certain percentage are going to take up this sport, but it’s a way to get out there and reach a whole bunch of youth in one day.”

That becomes seemingly more important every year. The Minnesota DNR released results of its small game survey in early August that revealed the number of licensed duck and pheasant hunters in the state dropped in 2016 from where they were at the year before.

Steve and Jodi Lindberg of Miltona had their 5-year-old son, Wyatt, at the youth day on Sunday. Wyatt is already on a good path to become one of those licensed hunters in the future. He’s gone to Butterfly Hill Nature Preschool. He tags along in the pheasant fields, shoots BB gun, rides his 50-CC 4-wheeler and dirt bike. His parents make getting him into the outdoors a priority, but his father sees the importance of an event like Sunday’s for kids like Wyatt and those who have far less experience with these kinds of activities.

“If you’re exposed to it a little bit, not all the kids are going to flock to it, but you’re going to catch a couple,” Steve said. “As far as all the kids, small game license sales are going down and the group of people who do this is shrinking, so I think this is fabulous.”

Even for those like Wyatt, there is bound to be something new for almost everyone to try at the Youth Outdoor Activity Day.

“The rock wall, he loved that until he looked down,” Steve said. “Archery, I haven’t ventured into that with him yet.”

Amelia Knapper, an 11-year-old from Alexandria, likes to go to her aunt and uncle’s farm to deer hunt, but she had never shot a crossbow before Sunday.

Knapper was a bit of a natural after drawing some oohs and ahhs from those around her after she shot a Robin Hood by sending her second arrow perfectly into her first one. They stuck together, and she was allowed to keep the arrows as a bit of a trophy.

“I had no clue what was happening,” Knapper said with a laugh. “It kind of just felt like (shooting) a gun, so it was pretty easy.”

Amelia was part of a huge crowd of girls who took part in Sunday’s activities.

Boys or girls, young or old - the hope was that every kid could find something to pique their interest in getting outside.