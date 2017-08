Jenny Estes Hill of Austin, TX has been coming to her family's summer cottage on Lake Cowdry since she was 2-months old.

She started catching sunfish when she was 1. Now she prefers going after some of the bigger fish that call these waters home when she is in the Alexandria. Estes Hill caught this 28-inch northern on Lake Brophy on July 17. She was using a jig and a minnow in about 18 feet of water when the fish hit.