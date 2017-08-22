Lake Ida Tourney sets record weight for Reel Team Bass

Alexandria's Trevor Trousil, an angler and tournament director for the circuit, said after the July 8 stop on Minnewaska that Lake Ida was fishing the best for bass right now of the three lakes on the circuit. On Aug. 5, the lake produced in a big way as Alexandria's Jeremy Fuller and Bucky Scholl took first place in the tournament with a Reel Team record catch of 29.78 pounds. Their big fish weighed in at 4.7 pounds. That helped them distance the field by more than four pounds in front of second-place finishers Brandon and Bob Moore.

Lewis and Krause ended up taking the Team of the Year Award for their performances over the three stops. They finished third on Lake Ida with a total catch of 24.38 pounds. Krause called lakes like Ida and Minnewaska some of the best bass fishing in the Upper Midwest.

Lewis and Krause also had the big fish of the season after catching a 5.27-pound smallmouth on Minnewaska. That won them two rifles from Alex Pro Firearms, the sponsor for this year's circuit.

Full results from the Lake Ida tournament and all of this summer's stops can be found at www.bigchipnet.com/rtb/Home.aspx.

LAKE IDA TOURNAMENT TOP TEN FINISHERS (Eight fish total weight, big fish) - 1. Bucky Scholl/Jeremy Fuller - 29.78 pounds, 4.7 pounds; 2. Brandon Moore/Bob Moore - 25.51 pounds, 4.15 pounds; 3. Brian Krause/Paul Lewis - 24.38 pounds, 4 pounds; 4. Bob Chapin/Tammie Chapin - 24.30 pounds, 3.69 pounds; 5. Paul Weinhandl/Bob Theis - 23.76 pounds, 3.87 pounds; 6. Cody Rupert/Dustin Ziesemer - 23.73 pounds, 4.36 pounds; 7. Shawn Olson/Terry Cosgrove - 23.65 pounds, 3.27 pounds; 8. John Wicht Jr./Jack Wicht - 23.56 pounds, 4.39 pounds; 9. Tom Wilkins/Garrett Streitz - 21.98 pounds, 3.21 pounds; 10. Doug Kriese/Dylan Kriese - 21.71 pounds, 3.44 pounds