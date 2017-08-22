Search
    Lake Ida Tourney sets record weight for Reel Team Bass

    By Eric Morken Today at 8:24 a.m.
    Alexandria anglers Jeremy Fuller (left) and Bucky Scholl teamed up to win the Lake Ida stop on the Reel Team Bass Circuit with a record weight of 29.78 pounds from their eight fish. (Submitted photo)1 / 2
    Orono's Paul Lewis (left) and Victoria's Brian Krause finished third on Lake Ida on Aug. 5 to help them secure the Team of the Year Award for their performances over the course of the three tournaments on the Reel Team Bass Circuit. (Submitted photo)2 / 2

    The final stop on the 2017 Reel Team Bass Circuit produced a record catch on Lake Ida earlier this August.

    The local bass tournament circuit started its season on June 3 with a tournament on L'Homme Dieu that saw Cody Rupert and Dustin Ziesemer win with an eight-fish limit weighing in at 25.96 pounds. Anglers moved to Minnewaska on July 8 as Brian Krause and Paul Lewis won with a 25.50-pound bag.

    Alexandria's Trevor Trousil, an angler and tournament director for the circuit, said after the July 8 stop on Minnewaska that Lake Ida was fishing the best for bass right now of the three lakes on the circuit. On Aug. 5, the lake produced in a big way as Alexandria's Jeremy Fuller and Bucky Scholl took first place in the tournament with a Reel Team record catch of 29.78 pounds. Their big fish weighed in at 4.7 pounds. That helped them distance the field by more than four pounds in front of second-place finishers Brandon and Bob Moore.

    Lewis and Krause ended up taking the Team of the Year Award for their performances over the three stops. They finished third on Lake Ida with a total catch of 24.38 pounds. Krause called lakes like Ida and Minnewaska some of the best bass fishing in the Upper Midwest.

    Lewis and Krause also had the big fish of the season after catching a 5.27-pound smallmouth on Minnewaska. That won them two rifles from Alex Pro Firearms, the sponsor for this year's circuit.

    Full results from the Lake Ida tournament and all of this summer's stops can be found at www.bigchipnet.com/rtb/Home.aspx.

    LAKE IDA TOURNAMENT TOP TEN FINISHERS (Eight fish total weight, big fish) - 1. Bucky Scholl/Jeremy Fuller - 29.78 pounds, 4.7 pounds; 2. Brandon Moore/Bob Moore - 25.51 pounds, 4.15 pounds; 3. Brian Krause/Paul Lewis - 24.38 pounds, 4 pounds; 4. Bob Chapin/Tammie Chapin - 24.30 pounds, 3.69 pounds; 5. Paul Weinhandl/Bob Theis - 23.76 pounds, 3.87 pounds; 6. Cody Rupert/Dustin Ziesemer - 23.73 pounds, 4.36 pounds; 7. Shawn Olson/Terry Cosgrove - 23.65 pounds, 3.27 pounds; 8. John Wicht Jr./Jack Wicht - 23.56 pounds, 4.39 pounds; 9. Tom Wilkins/Garrett Streitz - 21.98 pounds, 3.21 pounds; 10. Doug Kriese/Dylan Kriese - 21.71 pounds, 3.44 pounds

