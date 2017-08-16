Morken: Habitat key to curbing coyotes' effect on fawns

I haven't hunted there in years. Much of the CRP fields and small sloughs that held deer and helped make those narrow strips of trees a goldmine are now gone, replaced by corn and soybeans. As a result, the deer population has declined.

Ten years ago, I always felt this was my best chance at getting a big buck. One spot in particular, a place we called "The V" because of its shape and how it funneled deer from a CRP field into the trees between two sloughs, was especially productive.

I arrowed a nice 10-pointer from that spot one evening and waited for my buddies to get there so we could track it after dark. I could just see the final sliver of sunlight fading from the horizon when the coyotes let loose. One after the other. They were all around.

Coyotes are supposed to be fawn killers. That's the thought that would cross my mind when we would return to hunt them in February and see the snow covered corn fields filled with whitetails out feeding in the evenings.

How could so many coyotes and such an abundant deer population coexist?

Habitat, like it always seems to be, is a key factor. Research on the relationship between coyotes and whitetails continues to back that up.

Marcus Lashley is a wildlife biologist and assistant professor at the Mississippi State University Deer Lab. He was recently on a Wired To Hunt podcast with Mark Kenyon where he touched on some of his work.

One study in particular grabbed my attention. Lashley and his group collared adult does and waited for them to have fawns so they could then track the fawns. They also collared coyotes and followed them at the same time.

"In our study, a large portion of the fawns died," Lashley said on the podcast. "I think we had about a 14 percent survival, which is one of the lowest survivals that has ever been recorded. The lion's share of those were directly caused by coyotes."

At face value, it looks like coyotes were to blame in that system. But the researchers were also following the nutrition of the animals at a broader scale.

Lashley noticed during the course of the study when they would go find some of the fawns that they would occasionally bleat when they were walking in on them.

"Without fail, every one that we ever heard bleat starved to death," he said. "That was pretty interesting to me, and being a habitat guy I was thinking, 'Well, what is a coyote going to do when it hears a fawn bleat? It's going to go over there and eat it."

Lashley immediately recognized the high fawn mortality rate as being as much of a habitat problem as a coyote problem.

"That makes it harder for them to hide and harder for mom to feed them," he said. "Then the fawn is responding to not being fed well by bleating and that makes them easier to find again. That really becomes a compounding effect. We were associating the blame with coyotes when in reality it actually was a habitat problem."

The ability to remain unseen and unheard is one of the most important factors of whether or not a fawn lives or dies early in its life.

"Coyotes are a coursing predator," Lashley said. "They trot around the landscape visually hunting. Of course they have a good nose, but they're seeing prey. A good way to avoid being eaten by that predator is to avoid being seen."

That means having habitat with plenty of plant life that is less than waist tall. Thick grasses would be ideal. The combination of crops and the CRP fields when I hunted North Dakota years ago provided the perfect combination of food and cover for whitetails to thrive despite huge coyote numbers.

Fawning habitat can also be created in forests by hinge cutting or taking out some timber — anything to get more sunlight to the forest floor to generate plant growth.

Lashley was also shocked by the movement behavior of the collared coyotes in their study. There were coyotes in different age classes and different sexes that moved hundreds of miles from the study area in a couple of months. One traveled more than 900 miles in about a two-month period. This nomadic lifestyle of a coyote limits the ability of a hunter or trapper to make a huge difference on their 100-acre property. Coyote hunting is popular around the Midwest in the winter months, but researchers say the time to hunt them and potentially save some fawns is in the spring.

"If you trap a coyote, first of all, yesterday it could have been in the state over from you," Lashley said on the Wired to Hunt Podcast. "Second of all, tomorrow you may have another coyote in its place from a state over. The trapping has to be at such a large scale and so intense and timed right before the fawns are being born that it really becomes a situation where it is not reasonable."

Take as many coyotes as you can off your property, but understand that habitat could be the greatest factor in increasing your fawn survival rates.