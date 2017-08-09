Morken: Death of Bosek hits hard for many

Simply put, Bosek was everywhere in this area. She was involved in Viking Sportsmen, senior companionship programs, the Relay for Life, VFW, the Lions Club, the Eagles, First Lutheran Church, the Douglas County Hospital, 4-H, Boy and Girl Scouts, and many others. It's no surprise she earned recognition with the Douglas County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award in 2014 and with the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award in 2009.

I got to know Arlene over the years through my role as the sports and outdoor editor here at the Echo Press. Arlene had a passion for both of those areas.

For almost two decades, she was responsible for organizing the Viking Sportsmen's Senior Fishing Day on Lake Darling. She loved it and took great pride in it.

Arlene always stopped into the Echo Press office a couple weeks prior to the event to let me know when it was and to chat about the veterans and seniors she couldn't wait to help spend a day on the water.

Arlene had a giving heart that was evident in the way she lived her life. She was proud to serve this community in so many different ways.

She was also proud of every single one of her children and grandchildren. That too became very evident to me over the years.

Arlene would often stop into the office to chat with me about her family. I'd see her at baseball games in Brandon-Evansville and talk with her from the stands.

In 2015, her grandson, Tom Bosek, helped lead the Chargers to the state baseball tournament for the first time in program history. They finished third that year with a talented lineup and behind the right arm of Bosek who threw 14 innings at state. Needless to say, Arlene was incredibly proud of him. It's one of the many accomplishments of her kids and grandkids that she loved to chat about.

Arlene served as the team grandma for many Brandon-Evansville baseball teams. She would prepare postgame meals, hot dogs and things she could make right there near the diamond, that players would rush to get from her after every game - win or lose.

"I just thought, 'Gosh, these kids don't eat all day,'" Arlene said in an interview with the Echo Press on providing this for the kids in 2015. "They eat at noon, then they've got to come play ball. Then it's late before they get to eat again."

That was Arlene. A kind heart. As giving a person as there was in this community. She'll be missed by many.