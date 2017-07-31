Upcoming banquets

The local branch of the Quality Deer Management Association will starts its banquet at 5 p.m. with games and social hour. Dinner is set for 7 p.m.

Seating is limited and the pre-rut deadline is Aug. 19. Visit www.p2wwhitetails.com to register or for more information.

Evansville Area Sportsmen banquet

The annual fundraising banquet for the Evansville Area Sportsmen is set for Sept. 16 at the Railroad and 2nd Event Center in Evansville.

Happy hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 7. Dinner tickets are $25 each. Couples dinner tickets are $40 and youth 17 and younger are $15.

The Evansville Area Sportsmen support area high school trapshooting teams. Pheasant releases, wood duck houses, firearm safety classes and more are part of the group's projects.