"Dan is now deceased about 10 years ago," Schuette said. "We believed at that time that there was not much food being left for the wildlife, may it be pheasants, deer, turkeys, whatever. As we drove around the county, we kept seeing a great need in the winter for small wildlife food plots."

Driven to do something about it, the two set out to figure out a way to make some of those plots a reality. The two orders of business were acquiring the seed and getting landowners on board.

"We thought about it and we came up with the idea of starting a kids food plot program," Schuette said. "The big thing is we knew if we didn't get the kids involved, the parents would not be active in it. We have so many parents and grandparents that say, 'This is for my kids, this is for my grandchildren' and it ties them to the Viking Sportsmen."

For 30 years now, the local outdoor group has used the kids food plot program to help get youngsters into the outdoors.

The first year featured six families with 14 kids, Schuette said. Today, the program has 92 kids up to 18-years-old who take part in the program.

"What is impressive to me today is if you see these 92 kids, so many of the original kids we started with, now their kids are enrolled in our program," Schuette said. "It's fun to see these guys are now 40 years old and their kids are anywhere from 1 year old up to 18 years old. It's so fun to see that we have a second generation. Hopefully soon, we'll see a third generation."

There was a total of 150 acres planted into food plots through the program this past year. Most of those are small pieces — one to two acres, some a little larger. Corn and soybeans tend to be the most popular food sources planted, but not the only ones.

"There's some sorghum and some plant pumpkins, a little bit of everything," Alexandria's Glen Wink said.

Glen and his wife, Belinda, took over the leadership role of the program almost five years ago. Glen said the number of kids has remained steady at between 90-95 in recent years.

The children who participate are required to be a part of the planting process, with much of the work being done with ATVs instead of big equipment.

The kids monitor the growth of the food plots and visit in the fall and winter to observe the wildlife. Many also get the chance to hunt on the same properties. The food plots are left standing until spring before the process begins again.

"I think the big thing is that you have to do some hands-on activities with these young people," Schuette said. "They're not holding a cell phone. They're not holding a computer. They have to go out and get dirty and they can see they put a seed in the ground, they see corn came up and the fall of the year they get to see there's deer and there's turkeys and there's pheasants in their plot. They consider it their plot. They take pride in that."

The plots are targeted for areas with good winter cover for wildlife and away from well-traveled roadways.

Those kinds of details factor into a contest each year that the kids take part in to see who can plant the best plot. In February, they come together for a banquet put on by the Viking Sportsmen to recognize the kids and award $100 and $75 prizes to the top two winners.

Each entrant who successfully establishes a wildlife food plot that meets all the criteria of the contest is awarded $50.

"When we're at the banquet, we have them get up in front and talk about what they planted and what they see out there for different animals," Glen said.

The goal is that they not only provide a food source for wildlife through winter, but learn something about that wildlife in the process while getting into the outdoors with family and friends.

"That's what it's all about is family values," Schuette said. "Maybe these kids will get out and do some hunting or do some fishing or looking for sheds. I don't know. You see these little guys out there with the pictures they bring us to show us what they've been doing in the woods or when they've been planting seed, and that's the future of our area."

GETTING YOUTH INVOLVED

Many outdoor groups devote a lot of attention to getting youth involved in the outdoors and the Viking Sportsmen's club is no different.

The kids food plot program is just part of those efforts. Money raised at the group's annual fundraising banquet stays local. This year's banquet is scheduled for April 6 at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria starting at 5:30 p.m. Among the many efforts the money goes to such as fish stocking and land acquisition are youth-related efforts such as:

• Teams through the National Archery in the Schools program

• Junior Viking Sportsmen Habitat Day

• Youth firearm training courses

• Kid's fishing

• Junior Viking Sportsmen Club

• Kid's Groundwater Festival

• Kid's Youth Day at the Alexandria Shooting Park