Mike Frisch: What's my walleye line?

With all the different kinds of lines on the market (monofilaments, copolymers, braided lines, fluorocarbons) it can get somewhat confusing as to what line is "best." In reality, no one line does it all when it comes to the various walleye fishing techniques. Here are some suggestions that can alleviate some of the confusion that selecting the right fishing line can present.

BRAIDED LINES FOR JIGGING

When using traditional jigging and live bait rigging techniques, I have tried and had successes with all four major line categories. I have, however, settled on using braided lines for most of my jig pitching and deep vertical jigging presentations.

Braid offers very little stretch and therefore is super sensitive, which I prefer when pitching a light jig to shallow walleyes. Also, the low stretch characteristics of braid makes it ideal for jigging with bigger jigs in deep water.

Again, the sensitivity helps me detect deep water bites, but the low stretch is a huge advantage because I have the hook-setting power needed to drive the hook into a fish's mouth in deep water.

I prefer 10-pound test XTCB-8 braid for much of my jig fishing, whether deep or shallow. This line is super thin (same diameter as a 2-pound monofilament line), yet very strong and it is Teflon coated, allowing for longer casting distances. This line also comes in a new high-visibility yellow color, which is ideal for pitching light jigs to shallow walleyes because I can easily monitor the line for any slight "tick," indicating a biting walleye.

Often, I tie in a few feet of copolymer line between the braid and jig to prevent the fish from seeing the bright line, and because the copolymer stretches some, it also gives me a bit of shock absorption on the hookset.

LINES FOR LIVE-BAIT RIGGING

Braids are my preference in lots of jig fishing situations. When slip-sinker live bait rigging, I have settled on a hybrid style line called CX Premium, usually in 6-pound test. This is a copolymer line with a fluorocarbon coating, and has the manageability of a copolymer, with the lower visibility of a fluorocarbon line.

The limpness and low memory of this line is great for use on a spinning reel and its lower visibility makes it perfect for subtly presenting leeches, crawlers, or minnows to wary walleyes. This line also has good sensitivity; helping me detect light walleye bites.

BOTTOM BOUNCER APPROACH

Braids are my preference when jigging and copolymer line with fluorocarbon coating works well when rigging. For bottom-bouncer presentations, I often combine the two.

When using a bottom-bouncer, I often use a braided line (20-pound test XTCB-8) from the reel to the bouncer, and a copolymer line (10-pound CX Premium) from the bouncer arm to the bait. This combination gives me great sensitivity (from the braid) for detecting bottom changes and biting walleyes, while also allowing a leech or nightcrawler a natural action and low line visibility (from the copolymer).

One of my most productive open-water walleye fishing presentations utilizes a leech or nightcrawler fished on a plain hook and 4-foot snell tied to a bouncer, and this line combination works great for this presentation.

Whether your favorite walleye fishing technique is jigging, rigging, or bottom bouncing, using the right fishing line can make that method more successful. The thoughts just offered are this fishing guide's suggestions on the best line choices for these popular walleye fishing techniques.

As always, good luck on the water and remember to include a youngster in your next outdoors adventure!

• • •

Mike Frisch is a western Minnesota fishing guide and co-host of the popular Fishing the Midwest TV series. Visit www.fishingthemidwest.com or follow Fishing the Midwest on Facebook for more "fishy" stuff.