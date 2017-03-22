Art of every size, shape and color

The local show at the Runestone Community Center features outdoor artists of almost every talent. Fish and bird decoys tend to be a big attraction, but Wavra was here for the first time with his life-size wooden Viking, custom benches, bears and other pieces of work that he carves using chainsaws.

"Different bars, different tips, different speeds for different texture," Wavra said of what all goes into the art. "It's all different techniques of handling the saw. I guess it's muscle memory after a while. I don't even think about it anymore."

Wavra has gotten plenty of practice since he started doing this almost 15 years ago. It began as a hobby that traces its beginnings back to the building of a log house. He's now in his second year of carving full time through his business, Klondike Carvings.

"You mess up a lot and start again and again and again," he said of reaching this point. "It's just like anything else you want to master. You just keep working on it every day. I met a couple of other carvers who influenced me a lot, and I just wanted to see if I could get that good. Now I compete against them, so I guess I'm pretty close."

Wavra said one has to be competitive to commit the hours it takes to excel at this kind of work. He enters his carvings into contests and sells his work at shows and through individual orders.

A good crowd came out to the RCC on Saturday, but Wavra said moving big pieces like the Viking carving that was priced at $1,500 was proving tough when most are there to buy smaller items.

"If I go to a home show or anything like that, set up near a lake, this stuff is gone," he said.

In addition to the inventory he brings to shows, he does site carvings with trees on people's property. Bars and benches are popular sales, along with any number of items people want for lake homes.

"It was kind of a hobby to start, but I've gotten so busy," Wavra said. "I'm swamped. February is probably my slowest month, but I'm still doing orders. Then I have to get inventory for shows, so I'm busy every day."

PHILLIPS NAMED CARVER OF THE YEAR

Not far from Wavra's booth at the RCC was this year's Carver of the Year from the Midstate Chapter of the Minnesota Darkhouse and Angling Association.

Harold Phillips of Fergus Falls got the honor and the front booth this year to display his many fish and bird decoys he had for sale and competition.

"It was really an honor," Phillips said of the Carver of the Year award. "Over the years, I've showed in different places and this place really does a bang-up job. They don't charge people to come in, and it's always a big crowd."

Phillips was a Boy Scout in 1959 when he first started carving. Back then it was duck decoys and shorebirds with Phillips having a passion for hunting.

"I couldn't afford decoys, so we had to make our own," he said.

His father carved decoys and sold them at a local hardware store, so there was a background with carving in his family. It wasn't until years later that he started carving fish decoys after being encouraged to put on a show by an art instructor at the community college in Fergus Falls.

"I told him I would need a year to get ready for it," Phillips said. "In that year, I started carving fish decoys. With a fish decoy, you can make them any shape, any color. You can have a sucker decoy and paint it any color you want and it will bring the northerns in."

Phillips went to the national show in Perham in 1999 and saw the competitive side of decoy carving. He picked up a rule book that listed the specific requirements for different categories that artists can enter their carvings in. Then he went to work.

"The first year I entered, I ended up getting a first place on a walleye," Phillips said. "The next five years I entered every contest I could."

Phillips said he currently carves between 70 to 100 fish decoys every year. Birds such as the snowy owl, pheasant and duck decoys that donned his table at the RCC also continue to get his attention. Phillips has plenty of first-place awards to show for his efforts, and now a carver of the year award to add to his resume, as well.