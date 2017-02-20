Warm weather forcing houses off the ice

Temperatures topped 50 degrees and were expected to stay in the mid-50s through Tuesday, with rain mixed in there. That left a lot of anglers deciding to play it safe and get their houses to solid ground as ice around accesses continues to deteriorate.

"There's plenty of ice out there," Dana Freese of Christopherson Bait in Alexandria said. "The problem has been that some of the landings have gotten kind of soft with the gravel and stuff that gets drug onto the ice. That tends to melt that a little quicker right at the accesses, so what I've seen and heard is most of the guys with the bigger houses have pulled them off the lakes. Of course, we're getting close to the end of the month where they need to do that anyway."

Freese said anglers are still able to get some ATVs onto the ice and have smaller houses.

"There are still guys that are able to get 4-wheelers and kind of scoot them around where the trucks had been going and guys walking," he said. "It's mostly either a small, permanent house going out or portable fishing now."

Those who are getting on the ice are running into the late-winter lull that tends to come around this time of year anyway.

"It's been kind of quiet in the area since mid-January," Freese said of the bite. "Most guys are fishing crappies and I've talked to guys who are catching them, but a lot of guys are seeing them and they don't want to bite. As this warm weather continues, typically it gets better here toward the end of February into March. The snow melts off, things sort of start to wake up a little bit under the ice. A lot of times the panfish will start moving a little shallower even before the ice goes off."

Freese added that there has been very little walleye action in the area in recent weeks.

"A lot of guys are throwing up tip-ups and doing some pike fishing," he said. "If you're looking for a bigger fish, that would probably be the answer."

Serious ice anglers tend to be creative in finding ways to go after fish, and there was still ice on the lakes to do that early this week; the warning being that everyone should be smart about how they do it with the long stretch of warm weather.

"Some of the landings aren't too bad," Freese said. "If the landing is on the south side of the lake and it's kind of shaded and doesn't get the sun, you might still be able to get out, but some have been deteriorating. You just have to exercise a little bit of caution if you're planning on driving out there."