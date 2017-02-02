The Douglas County Trails Association made the announcement on its Facebook page on Jan. 31.

“There isn't enough snow for the event,” a post on the Douglas County Trails Association Facebook wall read on Jan. 31. “They will plan the event again next year to run from Winnipeg to Willmar as has been planned for the past three years.”

The race was set to be part of the rebirth of a Winnipeg to St. Paul International 500 cross country race that ran from 1966-1980. The 2017 Seven Clans Casinos I-600 was originally scheduled to be a four-day passage from Winnipeg, Manitoba to Willmar that features more than 600 miles of racing action that follows a good portion of the original I-500 route.

The lack of snow forced the United States X-Country Snowmobile Racing organization to change its schedule on Jan. 30 to feature a three-day event. The race will now run from Winnipeg to Thief River Falls on Feb. 8 with two fuel stops over the course of 200 miles. Day two will race a 190-mile loop in the ditches and rivers of Pennington and Red Lake Counties. Racers will start and end at Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls on day two.

The final day of racing on Feb. 10 will run a 125-mile route from Seven Clans Casino to Bemidji.

Visit www.usxcracing.com for more information.