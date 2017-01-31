Rardin, Scribner pace Alex archers in first meet

Nine of the top 10 spots in the girls high school division went to Alexandria athletes. Paige Rardin led the way with a score of 281 out of a possible 300. Rardin hit 14 bullseyes.

Katie Kent was second individually at 278, Kitana Grimmer third (274), Olivia Rice fourth (271), Aliah Roers sixth (264), Sydney Ellis seventh (261), Rachel Kriese eighth (261), Taylor Rehovsky ninth (258) and Taryn Schmit was 10th with a score of 256.

The Alexandria high school boys team was paced by junior Ethan Scribner, who took first with a 284 and 18 bullseyes. Juniors Brandon Larson and Spencer Lamb both shot a 265 as Larson took sixth with 10 bullseyes and Lamb was seventh with seven bullseyes.

This year's archery team has 26 students on the roster, comprised of six seniors, 12 juniors, seven sophomores and one freshman.