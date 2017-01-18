Morken: Step up and take part in deer management

Hunters in Alexandria will have a chance to voice their opinions to the DNR as it goes through the process of creating a deer management plan it hopes to have ready by spring of 2018.

The DNR announced last week in a release that it will hold 12 public engagement meetings throughout the state where those interested in helping to lay the groundwork of deer management in Minnesota can take part. One of those will take place at the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria on Feb. 2 from 6:30-9 p.m. It’s the second of the 12 meetings the DNR will host between Jan. 31 and March 2. The meetings are a chance for people to discuss goals and values that could define Minnesota’s first-ever deer management plan.

“When people think about deer management, hunting often comes to mind,” Adam Murkowski, DNR big game program leader, said in a release. “Although hunting opportunities are an important aspect of the plan, it must also balance a wide variety of perspectives and define collaborative ways to enhance deer management and the habitats that sustain deer.”

The public engagement meetings are designed to help the DNR and its Deer Management Plan Advisory Committee accomplish that, Murkowski said.

Using input collected from a wide range of stakeholders this summer and fall, committee members are helping the DNR develop an outline of deer management goals that will be discussed at each meeting. Participants will be asked for their feedback on the goals, and to identify any goals that may have been missed, along with suggesting how the department could best achieve each goal.

“These meetings will be different than typical input meetings,” Murkowski said. “To get in-depth discussions and feedback, considerable time will be devoted to small group brainstorming and discussions. This format will help ensure we capture everyone’s ideas in more detail and depth.”

During the next year, committee members will review technical information and public input collected through these meetings and other processes before making recommendations to the DNR for the deer plan. More information about the planning process and the committee is available on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/deerplan.

I’ve covered other input meetings in Alexandria for the Echo Press that have been lightly attended. They have ranged from discussions on new statewide northern pike regulations to changes in the spring turkey hunt that were implemented a year ago.

I’m interested to see if this meeting on deer management draws more of a crowd. I hope it does. Take a look at the comment sections online or in letters to the editor for newspapers like Outdoor News. Everyone seems to have an opinion on better ways the DNR could manage the deer herd in Minnesota. Here is an opportunity to have your voices be heard. Be a part of the process.