Perch: A top winter attraction

Leech Lake, Big Winni and Mille Lacs have good populations of jumbos that get ample attention from winter anglers. Closer to home, Ottertail and Big Stone Lake are also good winter perch fisheries.

The key to perch success on these bodies of water is locating the fish. Perch are notorious for roaming large flats and basins, so drilling holes and staying on the move is important. In fact, the fish may be in one spot one day and gone the next, so keeping an open mind and an aggressive approach in drilling holes and staying on the move often is key.

Using aggressive fishing techniques that help “call in” fish can be advantageous during the perch search, as well. Jigging spoons like a Buck-Shot Rattle Spoon or the new Buck-Shot Flutter Spoon both fish rather aggressively and do a great job of calling in and attracting bites from aggressive fish.

The traditional Buck-Shot fishes “heavy” and is often best worked with short, erratic motions to activate the jig’s rattle, which clicks and clatters to call in fish and trigger bites. The Flutter Spoon also has a rattle, but as the name implies, has a bit more flutter action as it falls. I often have both spoons rigged and let the fish tell me which they prefer on a given day.

Regardless which spoon I use, the 1/16-ounce size often works well, and I will also experiment with lure color to try to determine which color the fish prefer. The Super Glo Perch patterned Buck-Shot is probably my all-time favorite fish producer during winter, regardless of the fish species sought. However, last winter some of the new UV-colored spoons like electric perch, purple tiger, and pink tiger were all good producers as well.

As with any fishing situation, the only way to determine the best color on a given day is to experiment. Regardless of the lure selected, I usually load the treble hook with several wax worms or spikes and re-bait often to keep “fresh meat” on the hook.

Some days, the fish will be attracted to the spoon, but will be reluctant to bite. When that happens, trading the spoon for a small tungsten jig is often the ticket to triggering bites. In fact, I often have a small 1/28-ounce Mooska Jig in either fuchsia pink or yellow stone patterns rigged and ready when finicky fish appear.

Baiting this small offering with spikes or wax worms and dropping it to fish that won’t hit a jigging spoon has saved the day several times during recent winters.

If you want to get in on some good winter fishing action this year and haven’t given perch a try, you probably should. These fish are numerous in several lakes, are often good biters, and provide a tasty meal, as well.

As always, good luck on the water and remember to include a youngster in your next outdoors adventure.

• • •

Mike Frisch is a western Minnesota fishing guide and co-host of the popular Fishing the Midwest television series. Follow Fishing the Midwest on Facebook or visit www.fishingthemidwest.com for more fishy information!