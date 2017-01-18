Locals catch big bull redfish near South Padre Island
Alexandria’s Richard and Sandy Erickson recently left drilling holes through the ice on area lakes to other anglers as they made a trip to South Padre Island in Texas to catch some bull redfish.
The Ericksons visit South Padre Island every winter and have gotten to be good friends with Bob Reece, who lives there. Reece took them out on the water recently as the group brought in bull redfish that weighed as much as 40 pounds. They anchored just off the end of a jetty in about 17 feet of water to catch the fish while casting with live mullet and shrimp for bait.