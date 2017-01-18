Search
    Locals catch big bull redfish near South Padre Island

    By Eric Morken on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:55 a.m.
    From left to right, South Padre Island's Bob Reece holds up a 40 pound bull redfish, while Alexandria's Sandy Erickson holds up her 28-pound catch and Richard Erickson holds up his 35-pound fish. (Submitted photo)

    Alexandria’s Richard and Sandy Erickson recently left drilling holes through the ice on area lakes to other anglers as they made a trip to South Padre Island in Texas to catch some bull redfish.

    The Ericksons visit South Padre Island every winter and have gotten to be good friends with Bob Reece, who lives there. Reece took them out on the water recently as the group brought in bull redfish that weighed as much as 40 pounds. They anchored just off the end of a jetty in about 17 feet of water to catch the fish while casting with live mullet and shrimp for bait.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
