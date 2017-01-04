Capturing the moment: Hunt Down Your Photos contest winners

Alexandria's Tyler Floding took first place for an image snapped as he put out duck decoys in the marsh on an early-morning hunt in Douglas County this past season. The photo earned Floding a pair of Costa sunglasses from Alex Vision Source valued at $179.

Forada's Rick Paulsen took second place in the contest for a photo he captured on a hunt in Round Valley, Saskatchewan on Oct. 3 of his young lab, Tessa, with some white-fronted geese and mallards she helped retrieve.

Third place went to Shad Schmidt of Osakis as he captured the memory of his daughter's first deer that she took on opening morning of firearms season on a hunt near Clotho. Alexandria's Jack Rosengren rounded out the award winners with a photo of him casting off the dock in the early-morning hours on Mill Lake this past October.

Winners were named through a weighted point system where employees at the Echo Press selected their first, second, third and fourth favorite photos. First place votes received four points, second place votes three points, third place votes two points and fourth place earned one point.