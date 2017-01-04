Search
    Capturing the moment: Hunt Down Your Photos contest winners

    By Eric Morken Today at 12:00 a.m.
    Alexandria's Tyler Floding prepares for a duck hunt this past season as he sets out his decoy spread in Douglas County. Floding's photo won first place in the Hunt Down Your Photos contest this year. (Submitted photo)1 / 4
    Forada's Rick Paulsen snapped this photo of his young lab named Tessa with some white-fronted geese and mallards she helped bag on a hunt in Round Valley, Saskatchewan on Oct. 3, 2016. The photo took second place in the contest. (Photo by Rick Paulsen)2 / 4
    Osakis' Shad Schmidt captured the memory of his daughter, Shelbe, getting her first deer during this past firearms season. Shelbe got the deer on opening morning near Clotho. The photo took third place in the contest. (Photo by Shad Schmidt)3 / 4
    Jack Rosengren of Alexandria didn't waste an hour of daylight before wetting a line on Mill Lake this past October. The photo took fourth place in the contest. (Submitted photo)4 / 4

    Hunting and fishing trips are about making memories and snapping a lasting photo is a big part of that for many.

    The Echo Press asked readers to send in some of their best memories from this past hunting and fishing season for the annual Hunt Down Your Photos contest. Images were submitted and dwindled down to a final four through a voting process.

    Alexandria's Tyler Floding took first place for an image snapped as he put out duck decoys in the marsh on an early-morning hunt in Douglas County this past season. The photo earned Floding a pair of Costa sunglasses from Alex Vision Source valued at $179.

    Forada's Rick Paulsen took second place in the contest for a photo he captured on a hunt in Round Valley, Saskatchewan on Oct. 3 of his young lab, Tessa, with some white-fronted geese and mallards she helped retrieve.

    Third place went to Shad Schmidt of Osakis as he captured the memory of his daughter's first deer that she took on opening morning of firearms season on a hunt near Clotho. Alexandria's Jack Rosengren rounded out the award winners with a photo of him casting off the dock in the early-morning hours on Mill Lake this past October.

    Winners were named through a weighted point system where employees at the Echo Press selected their first, second, third and fourth favorite photos. First place votes received four points, second place votes three points, third place votes two points and fourth place earned one point.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
