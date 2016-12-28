A trip that normally takes two hours took four, but the snow was going to stop and the winds would die down with frigid temperatures remaining through the weekend. That sounded like a recipe to get deer on their feet.

Getting to my favorite stand in a spot we call “the oaks” would mean a long walk on Sunday morning. It also meant crossing a river.

I stepped out of the warmth of the truck and slipped into waders with the thermometer reading 10 degrees. I was awake now. With a pack on my back, bow in my hand and my Sitka Fanatic Series suit over my shoulder, I headed off in the dark.

This was my first season using Sitka gear. It was everything I hoped it would be through the early season - comfortable, quiet, and warm on those brisk fall days. Now the temperatures had plummeted enough to really test the cold-weather gear for the first time.

I broke through thin ice that lined the riverbank and made my way over rocks in the rushing water to the other side. Out of the waders and into the fleece bibs and jacket.

I slowly walked the final 100 yards or so to the tree where my Millennium hang-on stand was waiting. The 40-mile-per hour winds that came with the blizzard two days earlier had blown down my seat and covered it with ice.

Everything was white with frost and snow – the kind of morning that sparkles like diamonds when the sun hits the trees but one that can cut to the core because of the cold. I climbed into the tree and got situated, wondering how long I would be able to sit this out.

Four hours later, I was still there. It was eventually hunger and a lack of deer movement that got me out of the tree rather than the cold. That’s what I was hoping for and expecting when I made the investment in Sitka gear this past summer.

I first came upon the company, which is based in Bozeman, MT, after a visit to Archery Country in St. Cloud late in the 2015 hunting season. Simply put, the whitetail Elevated II camo pattern looks different from what many hunters are used to seeing. It caught my eye, so I started talking to one of the salesmen at the store.

I researched on my own from there. Hours of searching their website got me more excited about their product. Not only because I believed it could keep me in a deer stand longer by being comfortable, convenient, quiet and warm, but because I liked what they stood for.

Sitka works with incredible videographers and photographers to not only market their product, but to market hunting on their website and social media accounts. Many of their videos, often minutes in length, depict adventures that don’t end with the killing of an animal.

It’s about the experience of the hunt. Battling tough conditions, matching wits with a whitetail even if it doesn’t end with a shot opportunity. Those emotions, the ones we can’t quite explain to those who haven’t experienced them, go well beyond ever firing an arrow.

Environmental stewardship is a part of Sitka’s mission statement. Under the product care section of their website, they recommend line drying the garments because it uses less energy and reduces the impact on the environment. This is a little thing, but it struck me as significant that a company in the hunting industry would write that. They back that up by being involved in conservation efforts and the fight for public lands.

This was a company I wanted to support. The first item I bought was a lightweight hooded sweatshirt to use during turkey hunting this past spring. It kept me cool and concealed on hot days as I chased gobblers late into May. Over time, I purchased early-to-late-season gear to get me through the whole whitetail season.

The common question I get from hunters is whether or not the gear is worth the price. It’s expensive. Their cold-weather whitetail jackets range all the way to $599.

For me, the price was worth it. This is my passion. Minnesota features some of the most brutal elements Mother Nature can throw at a bowhunter. I was tired of being forced out of the stand early because of weather conditions.

Most hunters are gear junkies who want perfection from the products they buy. The saying “you get what you pay for” is applicable to a lot of things. I’ve found it to be especially true in hunting.

I love the comfort and portability of Millennium treestands. I wouldn’t shoot anything other than Victory VAP arrows after they have proven themselves time and again with clean passthroughs that lead to quick, ethical kills.

After a year in the stand, I’ve added Sitka to the list of gear that I love to hunt with.