Fishing heats up with the temperatures

"It does seem like it's gotten better with this warmer weather in the last couple days," Shane Gesell of Christopherson Bait in Alexandria said on Dec. 22. "We had that really cold stretch that seemed to shut the fish down for a couple days. Now with the nicer weather, it has picked up again."

Gesell pointed to Lake Reno as a fishery that has been producing walleyes on a fairly steady basis over the last couple weeks. Popular early-ice areas over weeds are being targeted on the walleye lakes in the area.

"Most of the fish have kind of been on those first-ice weed edges, weedline breaks and stuff like that," Gesell said. "For the most part, it's a jig and minnow approach for walleyes."

Gesell said crappies have also been cooperating on lakes like Minnewaska, Mary and Osakis. Small tungsten jigs with plastics have become a popular approach.

"They're starting to find them in those deeper holes, suspended," Gesell said.

OSAKIS PRODUCING AGAIN

Lake Osakis has been incredibly popular the last couple winters for not only the number of crappies anglers can catch, but the size potential of those fish as well.

Nothing seems to have changed early this season with both Gesell and Osakis General Store manager Jed Fiskness saying the crappie bite on Osakis is off to another strong start.

"Particularly, the crappie bite has been spectacular," Fiskness said of Osakis in recent years. "Walleyes have definitely been a little tougher. What's basically happened is we had some really good hatches a couple years in a row and we built on top of those."

The north side of the lake is where most anglers target the panfish in the winter.

It's no secret as to how hot the lake has been. Fiskness said traffic on Osakis has probably more than doubled in the last couple years from where it was even five years ago. That's good for businesses like his.

"Bait business is up," Fiskness said. "Even with the road conditions we had this summer, our bait business stayed pretty flat, and we were expecting to be down considerably."

Anglers are flocking to Osakis, in large part because the lake keeps producing fish.

"Even with the immense amount of fishing pressure we've had, the crappie hatches have kept up pretty well so we have a lot of different size classes," Fiskness said. "You can go out there and catch small fish all the way up into the 12-13 inch fish without too much trouble usually."

Fiskness said the crappies are deeper right now in 18-30 feet of water. As is typical, evenings are the time to target them.

"It's the time of the year where you just have to keep moving," Fiskness said. "You can find them, but if they're not biting, keep going until you find a bunch of them that are biting. Not that you can't sit and wait, but you're probably going to be sitting a while."

ICE CONDITIONS STILL INCONSISTENT

Both Gesell and Fiskness said anglers need to be mindful of ice conditions on many lakes.

"I haven't heard much for ice over 10 inches yet," Gesell said. "The most ice has been on Reno and Mary. Ida, Miltona — some of the bigger lakes — five to seven inches is what I've been hearing."

Fiskness warned of even thinner ice being reported on Osakis.

"The ice is pretty variable," he said. "I'm still getting reports as little as four inches and even some open water on a couple spots on the lake."