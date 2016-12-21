Time is dwindling to chase late-season roosters

I stood quietly and let Ole do his thing from here. At 5-years old, he has this down now. His yellow coat blends in with the cattails, so he disappears easily into the gold rushes. It's not long before he returns to my side, bird in his mouth, ready to do it all over again. That scene never gets old for those who love to chase pheasants this time of year.

December weather can test the will of bird hunters, but it can be some of the best hunting of the season. Pheasants are more concentrated now with the grass cover they roamed in October matted down by snow. Find a cattail slough next to a food source, and you're likely to find some roosters.

That's where Douglas County Pheasants Forever President Dean Krebs and I were last Friday afternoon. Both of us had pheasant hunting trips canceled last minute because of the weather — him to southwestern Minnesota, me to South Dakota — so we decided to hunt near Alexandria before the negative temperatures came on Saturday.

It was near 10 degrees. That's about perfect for the work one puts in on these-late season hunts.

We were just pulling up to park when Dean noticed a rooster in a narrow stretch of willows. We backed up to park, got the dogs out and loaded our shotguns.

Ole reached the cover about the same time the birds erupted from the snow. Three roosters and a handful of hens. I was the only one with a shot, which proved convenient for the final rooster of the group that flew on after a couple errant attempts.

Those misses linger until another flush takes its place. Fortunately, we had enough of those to make me forget about a couple of blown chances throughout the day.

The land we hunted was ideal for this time of year — a cattail slough surrounded by willows and other trees that bordered up to crop fields that still hopefully have enough food left behind for the pheasants to get at.

Slow and steady wins the race in this kind of cover. The dogs need time to work. Too fast and it's easy to walk right by birds.

Too loud with shouting at dogs or buddies, and it's not uncommon to see roosters flushing well out of gun range. We were as quiet as we could be, and it led to a handful of opportunities.

Two roosters flushed as we made our final push back toward the truck. I could feel my first shot was behind as the rooster swung to my right. I aimed a little longer on the second but only blew the top off the tall cattails.

We didn't walk much further before another rooster took to the air. Dean had an opening and folded him.

Ole and Bailey, Dean's young lab getting in her first season, worked the ground where the rooster had dropped and buried himself under the cover. A minute or so of searching resulted in Ole coming up with him.

We got back to the truck with about an hour of light left — just enough time to hit one more small slough on the way back.

No piece of thick cover should be overlooked when snow packs the landscape. These little pieces can be easier to hunt with birds sometimes holding tight if you can get in quietly.

The snow was coming down a little heavier now as we loaded our guns and released the dogs again. A narrow strip of willows led into a small slough where Ole locked up on point. A trio of hens flushed. Ole gave chase a bit before returning to the job at hand.

It wasn't long before his tail went into overdrive again. He shot into a thicket of willows and up jumped a rooster out the other side.

He was distancing himself fast as I swung to my left and pulled the trigger. The round of 4-shot caught enough of a wing to bring him down with Ole not far behind. Another retrieve on our final bird of the day.

Three roosters in the bag. Not bad for another fun December hunt.