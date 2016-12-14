Trumpeter swans finding a home around Alexandria

"We're just starting to see the influx," Lake Carlos State Park area naturalist Ben Eckhoff said on Dec. 8. "This is about the time we start seeing more of them in the area as they move from the north and come south. They're starting to congregate on those open water areas where there's food nearby."

Trumpeter swans, whose populations were decimated by overhunting by the late 1800s, have made a comeback through aggressive conservation efforts since the early 2000s. Their typical nesting grounds include Alaska, Canada and the northwestern United States.

The huge birds — they can measure to 6 feet in length and weigh more than 25 pounds — have been spotted in large numbers in other parts of Minnesota, but Eckhoff says they have been seeing larger numbers around Alexandria just in the last handful of years. The 2010-11 Christmas bird count done through the state park had just three swan sightings. That number rose to 72 in 2014-15 and all the way to 145 during last year's count. It was the first time in the history of the park's bird count that they have counted more swans than Canadian geese.

"It's been the last five years or so the numbers are growing exponentially around here, especially those in the wintertime that are hanging around," Eckhoff said. "Just in the last three years, I'm really starting to see them nest more around the state and this area, too. That's kind of fun to be able to see. I think the trumpeter swan like many things, the wild turkey and a few other birds, is a real wildlife management success story bringing them back."

Eckhoff said he knows of at least three nests in the Alexandria area that were successful this past spring in raising at least a couple young.

"The one raised five, if I remember right," Eckhoff said. "That one that raised five was really visible. That was right along Highway 29, that pond that is almost across from Nordic Trails Golf Course. We took quite a few calls about that one this past summer."

Trumpeter swans are North America's largest waterfowl species, and migrating can be hard on a bird of their size. Montana, Wyoming and Idaho are popular wintering grounds, but as long as there is open water and food, they're happy anywhere that doesn't require a long migration.

"They really have no other reason to leave," Eckhoff said. "There are thoughts about that as to why, but a lot of it, they believe has to do with that migration is a lot of work and it's a dangerous act going down and coming back. If you can make it work without being too stressful, why wouldn't you stay as close as you can to your nesting and breeding territory and travel as little as possible?"

Moving water that stays open during the cold of winter tend to be popular areas for the swans to congregate.

"Either on the river or up here at Lake Carlos where the water leaves the chain of lakes out of Carlos and starts the headwaters of the Long Prairie River," Eckhoff said. "That moving water is typically where there is some kind of opening for them to find that water source."

The birds are predominantly vegetarians and will use their long necks to get at the aquatic vegetation in shallow waters. The swans in the area have also been leaving their open-water spots twice a day to feed in grain fields before returning before dark.

Last winter featured ideal conditions for keeping the swans in the Alexandria area. The mild weather meant there was plenty of food and open water spots for them to get at.

The recent cold blast that is expected to last over the next week will make for a harder freeze in some areas. That could affect numbers, but Eckhoff is confident there will be some that hang around.

"I don't know that we'll see 145-plus again, but I still expect that number to be in that 80-100 mark, just with a growing population," Eckhoff said. "The likelihood we're going to see more is still there. It seems like many birds, they're establishing patterns and favoring winter grounds. Those same areas are seeing large congregations as resting or roosting points, so I'm thinking we'll still see those large numbers."

For bird lovers, it's a sight that never gets old after being such a rare occurrence even 10 years ago.

"It's such a crazy story of basically not seeing any to all of a sudden we're doing all this wildlife management practices and bringing them back," Eckhoff said. "It feels like it just exponentially took off. It's still such an exciting thing to see them regardless of how many times I see them. Kind of like a bald eagle. They're kind of the same way — a success story."

TRUMPETER SWAN FUN FACTS

(Source: www.allaboutbirds.org)

• Trumpeter males weigh on average more than 26 pounds. At that size, the birds need at least 100 meters of open runway to take flight

• The trumpeter swans form pair bonds when they are 3 or 4 years old that stay together throughout the year. Trumpeters are assumed to mate for life

• Instead of sitting on them, trumpeters incubate their eggs by covering them with their webbed feet

• The swans generally have a clutch of 4-6 eggs that have an incubation period of 32-37 days. The juveniles are gray in appearance before developing the bright white feathers for which they are known

• The trumpeter swan was nearly driven to extinction in the early 20th century by widespread hunting for its meat, skin and feathers. Hunting them is now illegal throughout the United States and conservation efforts have helped them make a comeback

• Swans are sensitive to human disturbance at their nesting sites and will abandon nests and cygnets if they are disturbed