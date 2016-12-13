Time to fish: Frigid temps send anglers onto area lakes

Portable houses were up on Saturday morning on Lake Reno as anglers try to take advantage of what is often a hot bite that comes right after freeze up.

"Most guys have been fishing Reno and Little Mary," Shane Gesell of Christopherson Bait in Alexandria said on Monday. "They have been the safest lakes to get out on. It's been fairly decent, a lot of crappies and a few walleyes. That's mainly what guys have been targeting right now."

Gesell said he heard from anglers on Sunday that Reno had about six or seven inches of ice.

"A lot of the smaller lakes are going to have around that five to six inches right now," Gesell said. "Some of the bigger ones two to four. Then you have some of those lakes that if they didn't freeze evenly, they might have six inches some places and you might go 50 yards and there's two and a half inches. It's tough to say on a lot of lakes."

Anglers are cautioned to remain mindful of thin ice, but those areas might not last long with temperatures well below freezing hitting the area this week.

Gesell said anglers are targeting typical areas along weed edges in 12-15 feet on some lakes and 15-20 feet on other. Jigging with minnows, along with tip-ups, are popular tactics right now.

Colder conditions this week mean better ice on area lakes and more anglers on the water with some of the best ice-fishing action of the winter likely right around the corner.

"It should be (getting good)," Gesell said. "We're going to get real cold temps this week, so guys will start heading out on some of those other lakes. I would think the bite should for sure pick up."