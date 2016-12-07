From the stand: A good way to end it

I'm fortunate to have a wife who lets me pursue my passion of bow hunting, but with daughters ages 3 years and 8 months at home, it was time to fill my tag with a nice doe if a shot came up.

I hadn't sat in a stand on the east edge of the property we hunt in more than a month. Normally, I wouldn't go there on a south wind, but it's time to break some of those rules once the calendar turns to December.

It cost me in the first half hour. Two does came from the east at separate times and caught wind of me once they got to the last of my three shooting lanes. These were younger deer that I wasn't interested in taking, but they taught me a good lesson.

Half an hour later, a bigger doe was coming down the same trail. I grabbed my Mathews Creed XS and got ready. She slowly made her way into range. I stopped her, refocused my aim at 15 yards and let go of one of my Victory arrows.

She ran 30 yards before stopping and piling up. It was my second nice doe of the season after taking one with my bonus tag near Alexandria in October.

Everyone hunts for different reasons. Some are content with not using their tag if the right buck doesn't come along. Others love harvesting and processing the meat that they eat, a category I definitely fit into.

My buddy, Jacob Busiahn of Minneapolis, hunts for the meat with his opportunities in the woods being few and far between in recent years. We used to take trips to North Dakota but haven't hunted near each other for whitetails in almost five years.

That changed this season when Jacob gained permission to hunt some property that bordered the land I hunt with my father-in-law.

Jacob hunted hard this past weekend, using the wind and setting up on the ground to get in tight to where he felt like he might have a chance at a deer.

He came close. A couple staredowns at 10 yards got the heart pumping, but didn't allow him to draw his bow back. Sunday morning came and went without a deer.

With his weekends full the rest of the year, Jacob had one last evening to fill his freezer. Because of that, he asked me if I wanted to party hunt with him to try to double his chances.

Jacob reached out to the landowner to get his approval for me to join him. We got the OK, and headed out around 2:30 in the afternoon.

There were good trails through a grassy border between the trees and a plowed cornfield. A platform stand seemed like a good spot to spend the last hour and a half of daylight.

I climbed up the ladder about eight feet off the ground and waited. Jacob had given me strict orders to take a buck or doe if it was bigger than a yearling. At about 4:40, I noticed one coming through the pine trees. I grabbed my bow off the holder and shifted to my right.

A young but adult buck was heading my way. He got past the pine until he was about 10 yards away and looked up. I've been hunting in all Sitka gear and their Whitetail Elevated II pattern for the first time this season, and it kept me perfectly hidden again.

The deer looked my direction before putting his head down to take a few steps. I drew my bow, centered the pin and pulled the trigger on my release after he stopped. I quickly relayed the message to Jacob, who got down from his stand and joined me to make a quick recovery.

Jacob was excited to get meat that he will process himself into steaks, roasts, ground burger and dried venison. I was excited for the chance to hunt with a good friend again.

It's likely the end of my bow hunting season. My father-in-law still has his archery tag to fill. It's possible we will hunt together one or two nights late this December, but hopefully he can connect himself before I get back home again around Christmas.

If this is the end, it was a great season. Like any hunter, I want the thrill of taking a big buck, but there's a reason it's so special when that happens. It's not commonplace for most of us. It takes a combination of skill and luck, two things that don't always align.

I saw deer almost every time out this fall. I met and built relationships with some great people around the Alexandria area who let me hunt on their land for the first time, and I got to be in the woods again with friends and family. That's what makes for a great hunting season.