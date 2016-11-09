Morken: Run in circles by a giant

I spent almost 35 hours in the stand last week hoping that November would mean bucks on their feet that hadn't been seen in daylight in October. Instead, it was as slow as I've ever seen at this time of year. I was kept on my toes, though, while playing a game of cat and mouse with a beautiful buck I had on camera.

My sightings last week were limited to does and fawns and a handful of young bucks most days. I checked in with four different groups from the Alexandria area after the firearms opener this weekend, and the message was a mixed bag. Some had success, others didn't. Right time, right place.

One member of a party I talked to who hunts near Osakis had almost everyone in their group spot upwards of 20 deer in the stand on Saturday. That group finished with a couple nice eight pointers and saw some serious chasing activity with bucks on the trail of does. Others I talked to shot some nice does but saw very few big bucks on their feet.

"Personally, we saw a number of bucks hunting near Fergus Falls," Kevin Kotts, DNR wildlife manager in Glenwood, said. "Bucks were following does but not much outright chasing. Does were mostly with fawns, so I don't think much actual breeding has been taking place. If we get a cool, cloudy day this week, that might be a great day to be out hunting."

Most would agree that the near 70 degree temperatures didn't do them many favors this past weekend. The DNR registration numbers weren't out yet by the time this issue of the Echo Press went to print, but I wouldn't be surprised if harvest numbers were down a bit through the opening weekend. With the regular firearms season lasting through this Sunday, that can change in a hurry if hunters are able to devote some more time in the stand this week.

The party I hunt with of about eight guys shot just one young buck through Sunday night. Not another shot was fired. Year-old bucks and does and fawns were about all they saw.

That was my experiences all last week as I hoped to catch a nice buck looking for does leading up to the firearms opener. Each day brought the same young deer under my stand, but not even a 2-year-old eight pointer was seen through the trees. I'm not exactly sure where those 2-year-olds are on the properties I hunt. I'm not even seeing many on camera this season.

What I had on camera, though, was enough to get me in the stand with plenty of anticipation. A beautiful buck that looks to be at least 14 points was playing games with me all week. Twice I missed him in daylight by a day.

I sat in a stand on the east edge of the property on an evening hunt last Wednesday and saw very little activity. I grabbed the memory card on the way out, and he was 20 yards away at 8:30 the previous morning.

I did an all-day sit in another stand last Thursday. Activity was good in the morning — the best I saw it with does and fawns moving through the woods and a few fork bucks pestering them. That upped the intrigue, but the hours passed and things quieted down as the temperatures rose.

Again, I grabbed my camera on the way out. There he was at 1:15 and 4:30 p.m. the previous day. Just 10 yards away from where I had sat for 12 hours a day too late.

I've heard of people having a certain big buck on camera multiple times, but this is the first time I've ever really experienced it myself. It's a rare deer that looks to be at least 5 years old.

It makes sitting in a stand a whole different experience. With every deer spotted through the brush, my first thought was, "What if that's him?" The thought of him coming down my trail gets replayed over and over again. There's a reason they get that big, though. It's not often we're in the right spot during the limited amount of time a deer like that is on its feet in daylight.

All we can do is keep hunting. Right time, right place — eventually those two paths might cross.