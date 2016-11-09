First buck is with a bow

That's where Matt Reineke and his 10-year-old son Lucas were on Oct. 28 when Lucas shot the first buck of his life, and it came with a bow.

"He's 10, so this is the first year he could hunt Minnesota," Matt, who graduated from Alexandria in 1989, said. "He's shot does in Kansas. I've taken him down there before, so he's shot deer before, but it is his first buck and his first bow kill. He was pretty excited."

Lucas was sitting in a ladder stand, while his dad was right by him in a hang-on portable. They had seen a few does and a smaller buck already that evening before an eight-pointer came in from behind them.

"This one came grunting in behind us into his shooting lane," Matt said. "I did a mouth grunt and he stopped."

Lucas made the shot and had a nice deer and a memory that neither he nor his dad will soon forget.

"I usually have my bow out almost every weekend right through gun season and later," Matt said. "I didn't carry a bow until the day after he shot his. It's one of those things where you get as much satisfaction or more watching your son do it as you do doing it yourself. It was a pretty dang good day. We were both on cloud nine for quite a while. We still are."