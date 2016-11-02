Persistence pays off in championship on Miltona

Snyder, a full-time muskie guide who lives in Tower and fishes predominantly Lake Vermilion, was in the boat with his fishing partner from South Elgin, Illinois, Chris Riebe, who was a newcomer to Miltona, as well. They arrived in the area on Oct. 17 to start pre-fishing and spent most of their time mapping weeds around the lake instead of actually fishing.

"Chris did manage a nice 47-incher the Wednesday prior to the event," Snyder said. "I know several guides who fish Miltona, West Battle, Lobster and so on regularly. We knew the potential for fish 50 inches and up were high."

Fishing was tougher during the tournament than anglers thought it might be with 35 of the best muskie fishing teams out there who had qualified for the championship. Water temps were 53 degrees, but the weather jumped all over. There were no winds and temperatures in the 60s on day one and 20-30 mile-per-hour winds and temperatures in the 40s the second day.

"More importantly, the lake had just turned over not long before the tournament and the fish were pretty lethargic," Snyder said.

Just eight muskies were caught through the two days. Two of those came from Snyder and Riebe, including a tournament-best 51-incher caught by Snyder. That's what it took for the duo to take home top honors in the tournament and win a new 2017 Ranger 619 FS Fisherman with a Mercury Optimax motor.

Anglers found that fish were following baits but were tough to entice into biting on the first day. Snyder got both of his, the 51 and a 43.50-inch fish, by figure-eighting next to the boat.

The big one would take some enticing after the two anglers continued to have run-ins with the fish on day one. Snyder got the muskie to follow his Muskie Mayhem Super Model about an hour into the tournament before it lost interest.

"Several hours later and on the same icon where I had marked the follow from earlier that morning, Chris had the same fish follow the same Super Model back to the boat but lost interest altogether once he started his figure eight," Snyder said. "Same as before."

Snyder said the fish sank down to the bottom and stayed there while they were fishing in about 12.5 feet of water on the inside of a weed edge. The clear Miltona waters and calm conditions meant Riebe and Snyder could see the fish all the while. Snyder switched baits and tried again.

"Having caught the 43.5-incher just 30 minutes before on a Pounder Bulldawg, I started to figure-eight the fish as it laid beneath us," Snyder said. "After one circle it got hot and started to follow my bait. After several circles and maneuvers, it positioned itself below my lure and shot straight up at the huge lure I was using."

The muskie almost swallowed the entire bait as it hit it.

"After a quick but furious boat-side battle, Chris was able to get the net under the beast," Snyder said. "We called the tourney officials immediately to report my massive catch."

Tournament officials document the fish and a photo is taken before the muskies are quickly released back into the water during the championship. Snyder's fish was the only 50-incher caught after the weather turned ugly on day two and only one fish was caught.

The second-place fish was a 45-incher caught by Fred LeDerer and Phil Cummings of Ohio. A 44.5-incher took third place, while the fourth-place muskie was 44 inches.

Snyder has been guiding full time since 2005, so fishing the PMTT events himself can be difficult with bringing clients out through the summer and fall. He fished the circuit in 2007 and competed in a single event through the PMTT on Lake Vermillion in 2015 and finished fifth.

He dedicated himself to trying to make this year's championship on the trail. It paid off with his and Riebe's first world championship and a brand-new boat and motor.

"This year, I decided to fish two of the three qualifiers in hopes to make the Championship on Miltona," Snyder said. "We caught Muskies in both of those qualifying events but didn't finish in the money. We saved our best for last it seems."