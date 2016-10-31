From the stand: A big buck with some regret

Rattling the set of shed antlers from a 10-pointer I have brought in a couple younger bucks earlier in the week, so I decided to try again. I let out a short series of grunts and grabbed the antlers — starting with some soft calling before getting more aggressive.

The woods were quiet again as I grabbed my bow and waited. Five minutes passed before I saw movement through the brush. At about 30 yards, he came into enough of a clearing where I could see the left side of his main beam. Not a giant, but definitely a nice deer. It was decision time.

The buck scanned the area for a few seconds before continuing his walk. I drew my bow right before he came into an opening I had cut the day before at about 20 yards. The doe-in-estrus scent I brought in on a dragline caught his attention as he put his nose to the ground.

I centered my pin and had every opportunity to pull the trigger on an ideal shot opportunity. I hesitated, and he walked through the lane. Still oblivious to me being there, the buck stopped and threw his head up in my general direction. This gave me a better view of a nice 10-pointer. Probably a 3-year-old, I would guess.

That has typically been my guideline for what I personally consider a "shooter" buck. In the seconds I had to decide, one thing kept going through my head — if I shoot this, my season is over.

It's a conflicting feeling. This is a deer I would gladly take at the end of this week leading up to the opening of firearms season on Saturday. If that's the case, I probably should have taken him.

But I love being in the stand and seeing deer, especially this time of year. Bucks are moving, scrapes and rubs are blowing up throughout the woods, and I knew I had much of this week off from work to focus on hunting.

I guess that's where I am at as a hunter. I want to take a buck as much as anyone, but never wanting the season to end tends to leave me looking for that "perfect" buck. Not only a mature deer, but one that happens across my trail at the right time. Those two things don't always line up.

I kicked myself for about 48 hours for passing up a great opportunity. Then I got into the tree again on Sunday evening and the regret started to fade away.

A buck, maybe the one I saw two nights earlier, had created two new scrapes near my stand. I got the climber situated and settled in before a young six-pointer came by and ran his antlers through the branches. That's all I saw, but it was enough to remind me why I love being out here.

I'll be in the woods much of this week to see if another opportunity presents itself. More big bucks are bound to be on their feet in daylight soon. I've seen too much sign show up in the last 10 days to have that not be the case.