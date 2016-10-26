The rush of the flush

Our first push was on a narrow buffer strip that surrounded a shallow ditch. This place is normally good for a bird or two, and that should have been the case again. Ten hens erupted as we neared a field edge into combined beans. I stood still and lost focus for a minute, expecting a rooster to bolt in among where the hens were.

Meanwhile, my yellow lab, Ole, kept working. His nose led him to a corner where a rooster was anchored. The bird took flight with a cackle and all I could do was watch and regret. Always trust the dog. How many times do I have to learn that the hard way?

We moved on to a bigger piece of CRP. Ole was hot for 200 yards before we reached the corner. A rooster flushed and folded over the corn. Ole gave chase and appeared out of the stalks with our first bird of the season.

It was one of two roosters we bagged on opening day in about two hours of hunting. We easily could have had our four if not for a couple bouts of bad shooting. A number of pointed hens that held tight also got the heart racing. I was pretty pleased with the number of birds we saw considering all the crop that was still in the fields.

Those are the reports I've been hearing in talking to a number of others who hit the fields over opening weekend.

"We saw birds," Douglas County Pheasants Forever president Dean Krebs said. "They're spread out yet. Every little bit of grass can hold birds. I've been out on this property duck hunting and have seen and heard a lot of birds right at the crack of daylight. We didn't do as well as I was kind of hoping for, just because I knew there were a lot of birds out there, but we shot birds."

The Department of Natural Resources' roadside survey in August suggested there might be a few more out there this fall. Pheasant numbers were up 29 percent statewide from 2015. The heart of pheasant country is in the southwest, where 96 birds were spotted per 100 miles driven. The West Central Region that includes Douglas, Pope and Grant Counties was up to 50.8 birds counted from 46.3 last year.

"I'm still cautiously optimistic that it's going to be better than last year," Krebs said. "I've talked to a number of folks and people are seeing a few more birds than last year. Nothing outstanding yet, but pretty solid. I believe the DNR roadside counts are pretty accurate, in that it's going to be up a little bit from last year."

Hunters should get a better indication of exactly what's out there once the crop is combined and the birds start to bunch up later in the season.

"Every little bit of grass over ankle high can hold a bird," Krebs said. " Every ditch, every fence row, every tuft of grass can hold a rooster this time of year. You wait and that grass lays down a little bit. We get a little bit of snow and that concentrates them."

Until then, evening hunts seem to provide the best opportunity to catch birds coming back to roost. Field edges are often the place to be during that last hour of daylight.

Cottonwood's Marv Kremin and I met up on the evening of Oct. 16 to hunt a piece of public land not far from where I grew up. We timed it to end up along a corn field with about 45 minutes of shooting light left.

Marv and his two labs walked the inside of the corn, while I was the designated shooter on the outside. Ole worked the edge, going back and forth from the corn to the knee-high grass. It wasn't long before his tail shifted into overdrive.

My thumb was ready on the safety of my Browning Citori. Ole shot back and forth through the light cover. Finally, a rooster couldn't take it anymore.

The bird took flight and survived a round of steel from the top barrell. The final shot out of an over/under always gets more attention. I aimed a little longer this time and pulled the trigger as he folded over the corn.

Ole gave chase before returning to my side with our final rooster of the weekend. A great way to end a pretty good opener.