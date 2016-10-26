From the stand: Bucks starting to move

This past weekend featured temperatures in the 60s and 70 on Saturday - not exactly ideal weather for getting big bucks on their feet in daylight.

I'm starting to see all the normal signs of the chasing phase that is just around the corner. Many of my stand locations have scrapes and rubs showing up around them in the last couple weeks.

I sat in a Millennium hang-on looking over the most active of those spots last Friday evening where a nice-sized tree has been shredded up pretty good around a couple scrapes.

A doe visited the scrape with about an hour of daylight left and examined it for five minutes. All the while, a young fork buck was 20 feet from her in the brush. The buck got on his back feet a couple times to reach the branches above him and rub what little antlers he had in the leaves. Unimpressed, the doe walked off up the ridge toward the corn field.

At the same time, another doe and fawn came from the other direction and grabbed the attention of the young buck. He decided to take his chances with them, as he put his nose to the ground and began to chase. He wasn't close to what I'm looking for in a buck, but fun activity to see nonetheless.

I climbed into a different stand for a south wind on Saturday afternoon that I hadn't hunted yet this year. It wasn't long before a fork buck made his way through the trees in front of me.

A couple hours passed with no activity when I decided to try to make something happen. I grabbed my grunt call and the antlers I brought into the woods and started calling. A few grunts first and then a minute or so of light rattling.

I set down the antlers, grabbed my bow from its hook and stood up. Within a couple minutes, a small buck was making its way right to the base of my stand. I stood still as can be as he walked in, looked around and walked five feet behind me. Five more minutes passed and six does and fawns came off the ridge and down the trail about 60 yards away. The does stopped and stared my direction for a few seconds, trying to catch a glimpse of what caused the commotion. The next day, I moved my stand closer to that trail in hopes that a doe will lead a big buck down the same path within the next two weeks.

Things are starting to heat up like they should at this time of year. Late October means it's time to be in the stand any chance we get.