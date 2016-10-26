DNR Report: Drawdown underway on Pope County lake

A partial, temporary drawdown of the lake using siphon tubes and a portable pump to reduce the volume of water began in early July. A rotenone treatment to reduce fish populations for the benefit of waterfowl is planned for the last week in October. In spring 2017, the DNR plans to restock Simon Lake with northern pike so they can prey on fish that survive the rotenone treatment.

The rotenone treatment date is dependent upon weather conditions, but was being targeted for this Wednesday, Oct. 26. The application should be completed in one day and the lake will be posted closed to entry for 24 hours. Visitors can expect to see dead fish along the lake shoreline.

The Simon Lake management plan focuses on reducing the fish population to enhance waterfowl habitat and improve water quality. Managing the fish population will result in improved invertebrate life that will provide essential food for waterfowl. These aquatic insects also eat algae, which in turn clears the water. Clear water encourages aquatic plant growth and promotes healthy shallow lake conditions.

"Managing this lake will take time and patience, but the results will be worth it," Kevin Kotts, DNR Glenwood area wildlife supervisor, said. "Simon Lake has a small and relatively intact watershed full of native and restored prairie. With these in-lake treatments, our hope is to return it to the diving duck lake that it once was."

In 2014, DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr designated Simon Lake as a wildlife lake. This designation gives the DNR authority to temporarily manage water levels to benefit wildlife, especially waterfowl and shorebirds.

Simon Lake is a 569-acre shallow basin in the southeastern corner of Pope County and northwestern corner of Swift County. Historical reports suggest that large numbers of canvasbacks and other diving ducks stopped at the lake during spring and fall migrations. However, turbid water, limited submerged aquatic vegetation and the presence of undesirable fish have left the lake in poor condition since the late 1980s.

Before Simon Lake was designated as a lake for wildlife management, DNR staff developed a comprehensive lake management plan in cooperation with landowners, private citizens and local governments.

"We're excited to see our plans become reality," Kotts said. "We've had great support from the landowners and county officials, as well as Ducks Unlimited, which partners with us on many of these projects."

In 2005, Ducks Unlimited built a high-velocity fish barrier at the outlet of Simon Lake that will help prevent undesirable fish from being able to swim upstream into Simon Lake.

For more information on the DNR shallow lakes program, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/wildlife/shallowlakes.